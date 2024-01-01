Japan issues tsunami alert after major earthquake

The alert was issued for coastal regions in central Japan after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Monday issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

The agency said the Ishikawa prefecture along the Sea of Japan and nearby areas were hit by a quake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa, where it also issued a warning for another earthquake. The rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu was issued lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories.

Public broadcaster NHK warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet). People were advised to to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building immediately.

According to media reports, buildings swayed in the area around the capital, Tokyo, on the central coast of Honshu.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

fb/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)