Japan hit by tsunami waves after magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Authorities issued a tsunami warning for Japan after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.

The first tsunami waves of up to one meter hit land shortly after the earthquake, local television channel NHK reported.

The US Consulate in Sapporo told people in the area to "seek higher ground."

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the quake hit at 6:09 p.m. local time (09:09 GMT/UTC) at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles) in the Pacific water just off the coast of the Miyagi region.

Tremors were also felt in the capital, Tokyo.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.