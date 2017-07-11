 Japan: Heavy snowfall leaves thousands stranded | News | DW | 17.12.2020

News

Japan: Heavy snowfall leaves thousands stranded

Communities have been isolated, 10,000 households have suffered power outages, and 1,000 cars got stuck. The country's meteorological agency has issued warnings for avalanches and further disruptions in several areas.

Cars stuck in snow in Japan

More snow is forecast for wide areas of the country.

Around 1,000 cars were stranded in a snowstorm in Japan on Thursday, according to local media. The vehicles were stuck on the Kan-Etsu Expressway between Tsukiyono town and Yuzawa town, north of Tokyo, Kyodo News reported.

About 200 vehicles were also temporarily  stuck in heavy snow on another expressway.

The snowfall also cut off power to about 10,000 households.

Yuzawa Town is hit by heavy snowfall in Niigata Prefecture

Yuzawa Town is hit by heavy snowfall in Niigata Prefecture

The extent of the snowfall

Much of the storm was centered on Niigata and Gunma prefectures, which saw about 2 meters (6.6 feet) of snow over three days, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The Japan Meteorological Agency  warned of more snow, avalanches and further traffic disruptions in eastern and central Japan, and coastal areas.

People shovel snow

The snowfall is expected to continue in some parts of Japan

The government called an emergency meeting to address the fallout

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was expected to attend the meeting with relevant ministries on Thursday afternoon, his office said.

lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)

