Japan: Heavy snowfall leaves thousands stranded

Communities have been isolated, 10,000 households have suffered power outages and 1,000 cars got stuck. The country's meteorological agency has issued warnings for avalanches and further disruptions in several areas.
Around 1,000 cars have been stranded in a snowstorm in Japan, according to local media. The vehicles were stuck on the Kan-Etsu Expressway between Tsukiyono town and Yuzawa town, north of Tokyo, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.
About 200 vehicles were also temporarily stuck in heavy snow on another expressway.
The snowfall also cut off power to about 10,000 households.
Much of the storm was centered on Niigata and Gunma prefectures, which saw about 2 meters (6.6 feet) of snow over three days, according to public broadcaster NHK.
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of more snow, avalanches and further traffic disruptions in eastern and central Japan, and coastal areas.
The government called an emergency meeting to address the fallout
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was expected to attend the meeting with relevant ministries on Thursday afternoon, his office said.
lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)