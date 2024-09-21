Japan: Heavy rains trigger evacuation in quake-hit region

Tens of thousands of people have been asked to evacuate to safety in the Ishikawa region which is still recovering from a devastating earthquake earlier in the year.

Japanese authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to evacuate the quake-hit Ishikawa region on Saturday as heavy rains triggered floods and landslides.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of rainfall alert across multiple cities in the Ishikawa prefecture, warning of a "life-threatening situation."

They expect up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rainfall within the next 24 hours through Sunday noon.

"It is a situation in which you have to secure your own safety," forecaster Satoshi Sugimoto told reporters, warning of "heavy rain of unprecedented levels."

Japan braces for damage

In Ishikawa, at least 12 rivers had breached their banks and flooded plains by Saturday morning, the land and infrastructure ministry said.

Hearvy rain and overflowing rivers left some roads in the region impassable Image: Tsubasa Narushima/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP Images/picture alliance

Local authorities ordered some 44,700 residents from the cities of Wajima, Suzu and Noto to evacuate. Another 16,000 residents in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures were also told to evacuate, as per the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

While there have not been any reports of injuries so far, one person has been reported missing and authorities said some homes and infrastructure in the prefecture had been damaged. Some 6,500 homes had also been left without power, Hokuriku Electric Power Co. said.

On January 1, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the region killing over 230 people and damaging key infrastructure from which Ishikawa's local economy is still recovering. Wajima and Suzu were the worst-hit cities in the earthquake.

"Heavy rain is hitting the region that had been badly damaged by the Noto earthquake, and I believe many people are feeling very uneasy," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Japan has been repeatedly hit by heavy rains in recent years, which scientists say is the result of human-driven climate change. The warmer atmosphere holds more water which increases the risk of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding and landslides.

mk/ab (AFP, AP)