Japan: Fumio Kishida set to take office as prime minister

Japan's incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to formally take office on Monday following a special parliamentary session.

Kishida, a former foreign minister seen as a consensus builder, was picked last week to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

He will take office as premier after a parliamentary vote, which is being considered as a formality as the LDP has a majority of seats in the legislature.

Kishida, who will become Japan's 100th prime minister since the country adopted a Cabinet system in 1885, succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who did not run for reelection as Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader.

Suga's popularity plummeted following sharp criticism of his pandemic management.

What is expected of Kishida?

One of the key roles for Japan's incoming prime minister will be boosting the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishida says he wants to continue the economic reforms, known as "Abenomics," initiated by the former prime minister, which focus on expansionary monetary and fiscal policies.

He also wants to put together a massive stimulus package worth about 30 trillion yen (€231 billion, $269 billion) by the end of the year to help Japanese businesses hit by the economic damage wrought by the pandemic.

He promised a shift away from the neoliberalism of the past two decades and announced a "new Japanese capitalism."

He also plans to put in place measures to boost people's incomes by making changes to tax laws, and for new safeguards protecting small and medium sized businesses.

Who will be in the next cabinet?

Top posts in the incoming government are set to go either to allies of former conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or Taro Aso, the outgoing finance minister.

Aso is expected to be replaced by his brother-in-law, Shunichi Suzuki.

Akira Amari, an Abe confidant, is the newly-appointed LDP secretary-general.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe's brother, will retain their posts, Japanese media said.

Hirokazu Matsuno, an education minister under Abe, will be named as the key chief cabinet secretary, while current education minister and Abe ally Koichi Hagiuda is set to become trade and industry minister.

Takayuki Kobayashi, an ally of Amari, is tapped to head the new post of economic security.

A total of 13 of the 20 positions will be filled by those with no prior experience of cabinet posts, in line with Kishida's pledge to give chances to new people ahead of the upcoming general election.

Kishida will lead the LDP through the election that must be held by November 28.

kmm/wmr (dpa, Reuters)