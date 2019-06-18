 Japan evacuates 1.1 million, fearing landslides | News | DW | 03.07.2019

News

Japan evacuates 1.1 million, fearing landslides

More than a million have been ordered to evacuate amid torrential rain. The swift response comes one year after the government was criticized for its delayed reaction to landslides that killed over 200 people.

The Oyodo River in Miyazaki prefecture

Japan evacuated more than a million people from its southernmost main island of Kyushu on Wednesday as torrential rains triggered landslides and worries of widespread flooding.

Those affected in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures were brought to emergency shelters and higher ground after over 1,000 mm (39.4 inches) of rain pummeled the area since Friday. A further 300 mm is expected to fall on the island by Thursday evening.

That amount is usually as much rainfall the island gets in the whole of July, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Apart from those obliged to evacuate, a further 930,000 were advised to leave their homes.

The rains have killed at least one person, an elderly woman who was caught in a landslide on Friday.

Some 14,000 troops have been placed at the ready for necessary rescue work.

Tokyo's swift response comes a year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was criticized for having failed to adequately prepare for landslides triggered by heavy rains that killed more than 200 people.

es/amp (dpa, Reuters)

