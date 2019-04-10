Japan ends tsunami alert after earthquake

Tokyo's meteorological agency lifted a tsunami alert on Tuesday after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Japan.

Officials originally warned of a 0.2-1.0 meter (0.7-3.3 feet) wave along the northwest coast of Honshu, one of Japan's four main islands where the capital city, Tokyo, was located. Eventually, only small ripples of 10 centimetres were recorded.

A video circulated on social media appeared to show trembling buildings in the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata. Several people sustained minor injuries in the two prefectures, but no serious injuries were reported, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Separately, a fire department representative said two elderly women were taken to hospital after falling but "they were conscious."

Bullet trains were suspended after the earthquake.

Japanese authorities have been on alert since a powerful earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami in 2011. The tsunami swamped the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing a meltdown. More than 15,800 people were killed and 2,500 others went missing.

Fukushima's long shadow Tohoku earthquake and tsunami It was the worst disaster in post-war Japanese history. Four years ago, a massive 9.3-magnitude undersea earthquake erupted off the coast of the Tohoku region, triggering a tsunami that devastated the northeastern coast of Japan, taking the lives of at least 15,880 people and leaving another 2,694 missing. Some 6,135 people were injured.

Fukushima's long shadow Fukushima meltdown But the natural disaster turned into a manmade one when a 13-meter (43-foot) tsunami hit the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The plant's cooling systems failed, leading to overheating in three reactor cores, and radiation leaks. About 20,000 people were evacuated, while some 80,000 additional cancer cases could surface due to radiation exposure. Cleanup could take 30 years.

Fukushima's long shadow Three Mile Island The Fukushima disaster was not without precedent. In 1979, the Three Mile Island nuclear plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania, underwent a partial nuclear meltdown. Feedwater pumps stopped sending water to the steam generator that cooled the reactor core, and a malfunctioning valve allowed cooling water to pour out. Some 140,000 children and pregnant women were evacuated from the area.

Fukushima's long shadow The legacy of Chernobyl Until Fukushima, the Chernobyl disaster was the worst nuclear accident in history. In 1986, a sudden power surge at Unit 4 of the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine destroyed the reactor, releasing a radioactive cloud that spread over Russia and Europe. A 30-kilometer area was sealed off and some 335,000 people were evacuated, while at least 30 people died as a result.

Fukushima's long shadow New US nuclear plant Finishing touches are being completed at the Watts Bar Unit 2 plant in Tennessee, after a long delay due to low regional power demand. Its sister plant, Watts Bar Unit 1, was the latest nuclear plant to go online in the United States, in 1996. Further new nuclear plants are planned for the US - which sees atomic energy as a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

Fukushima's long shadow Germany's atomic buffer Even in Germany, with its strong anti-nuclear movement, Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right coalition originally sought to delay the country's nuclear phase-out date from 2022 to 2034. The 2022 goal had been set by Merkel's center-left predecessor, Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. Merkel's coalition justified the delay by claiming that it was a buffer in the transition toward renewables.

Fukushima's long shadow Merkel backpedals on nuclear But after the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, Berlin reacted quickly by permanently shutting down eight nuclear plants. Merkel's coalition then decided to completely phase out atomic power by 2022, readopting the date originally set by Schröder. Germany has set a goal of 80 percent renewables by 2050 - the country recently reached the 27 percent mark in renewable energy production.

Fukushima's long shadow Italians uphold nuclear ban Like Germany, Italy also has a long history of anti-nuclear activism. After the Chernobyl disaster, Italians voted in 1987 to ban nuclear power. But in 2011, then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sought to reintroduce atomic energy. The question was put to Italians in a referendum, who again voted down atomic energy.

Fukushima's long shadow The UK's nuclear future In the United Kingdom, the Conservative-Liberal coalition is also seeking to promote nuclear to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the approved Hinkley Point C plant in Somerset (pictured above) - which would be the newest since 1996 - faces a legal challenge over use of state aid for construction. A recent estimate put the total cost of Hinkley C at 24.5 billion pounds (34.4 billion euros).

Fukushima's long shadow India expands atomic reach New Dehli is planning to quadruple its nuclear capacity by 2020, relying on atomic energy to supply 25 percent of its electricity. But the plan has sparked fierce opposition. Demonstrators have repeatedly interrupted construction work at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which was built with Russian support. Russia has also offered to build a dozen more nuclear power reactors in India.

Fukushima's long shadow China looks beyond coal Beijing is seeking a more modest rise in its nuclear capacity. The People's Republic plans to generate 6 percent of its electricity through atomic power by 2020, compared to just 2 percent currently. The Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant, pictured above, is currently under construction in Hainan province. Nuclear power could reduce China's dependence on heavily polluting coal plants.

Fukushima's long shadow France banks on nuclear France depends on atomic energy for 75 percent of its electricity. Although President Francois Hollande had pledged to reduced the country's dependency on nuclear, only one power station - an aging plant on the German border (pictured above, with protest banner) - has been earmarked for closure. In the meantime, France's 20 nuclear reactors continue to hum away - at Europe's core. Author: Spencer Kimball, Sonya Angelica Diehn



