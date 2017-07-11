Japan elects Yoshihide Suga new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga was elected as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday. As soon as he enters office, he faces a series of challenges including reviving the world's third-largest economy, which has seriously suffered from the coronavirus crisis.

"According to the results, our house has decided to name Yoshihide Suga prime minister," lower house speaker Tadamori Oshima told parliament after the votes were counted.

