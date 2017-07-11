Japan: Earliest cherry blossom season peak on record

Japanese cherry blossom lovers have been seeing their favorite time of year come ever earlier in recent times, with 2021 proving to be a record year.

The nation's favorite flower, called "sakura" — at one time very much an April phenomenon — has started to burst into bloom regularly in late March.

The season peaked earlier than any in centuries, according to research conducted in Japan

Peak bloom in the ancient capital of Kyoto was reached on March 26 this year, the earliest since the Japan Meteorological Agency started collecting the data in 1953.

The date is 10 days ahead of the 30-year average, with similar records set this year in more than a dozen cities across Japan.

The flowers have been a strong influence on Japanese culture for centuries. They are regularly used in poetry and literature and their fragility is viewed as a symbol of life, death and rebirth.

Hanami viewing parties, with picnics — often with alcohol — are often organized beneath the trees.

The Japanese government this week lifted a COVID virus state of emergency in the Tokyo area. However, city governor Yuriko Koike still warned residents to "avoid cherry blossom viewing parties" to prevent a coronavirus resurgence.

Japan's caseload is not that high, with restrictions in Tokyo recently eased, but officials urged people to be more cautious than normal

Indicator for climate change

Blossom-loving experts say this year's bloom is the earliest peak bloom ever in Kyoto, based on records from old documents, diaries and poetry books from the city.

Osaka Prefecture University environmental scientist Yasuyuki Aono told the AP news agency that he believed the earliest blooms before this year had been on March 27. Those had been in the years 1612, 1409 and 1236, although records are missing for some years.

The Japan Meteorological Agency tracks 58 "benchmark" cherry trees across the country. The trees are sensitive to temperature changes. The timing of their blooming can provide valuable data for climate change studies.

"We can say it's most likely because of the impact of the global warming," Shunji Anbe, an official at the agency's observations division, told the Associated Press.

Data shows that the average temperature for March in Kyoto has climbed to 10.6 degrees Celsius (51.1 F) in 2020 from 8.6 Celsius in 1953.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Eruption of beauty — virus-free Bonn's annual springtime cherry blossoms splendor draws tourist throngs from around the world. But to discourage gatherings of people under the branches during the coronavirus crisis, we've arranged for a digital delivery of the pink blooms to be enjoyed on your phone or home office screen.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! #StayHome Bonn's spectacular pink effusions have circled the globe on Instagram and Facebook, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to the city from all over the world. With the pandemic blooming as well, the city has kindly asked visitors not to come to see the cherry blossoms this season.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! A selfie – but two's the max Most people are going along with the rule and staying away. Those who do come seem to maintain the mandatory precautionary distance of 1.5 meters. Still, there have been violations so the city is blocking all access to the area — residents and business excepted — as of April 8.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Security beneath the blooming branches Local authorities keep an eye on things to prevent clusters of people forming. Security personnel in yellow vests have been patrolling under the branches to disperse larger gatherings.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Pink dream In 2012, the Facebook account "Places to See Before You Die" turned what had been a local spectacle into an international must-see event. The travel guide Lonely Planet recommended Bonn as one of the Top Ten Cities in 2020, calling the visual explosion a "Dream in Pink." Then came the corona outbreak.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! A special kind of parade Particularly splendid are the blossoms on the nearly 60 trees of the Japanese Kazan variety. Altogether Bonn's old city center has about 300 ornamental cherry trees.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Dreary streets come to life The city of Bonn planted many of the decorative cherry blossom trees in the late 1980s to beautify a once drab working-class neighborhood. Cherry trees were only second choice; Hawthornes were out of stock

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Different this year Bonn's cherry blossom spectacle is flanked not only by ornate old building facades but a flea market, a photo competition, guided tours and sales of cherry blossom ice cream, cherry cake and cherry beer. All the side attractions are cancelled this year of course.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Cherry blossom events cancelled Bonn isn't the only cherry blossom city to be hit by cancellations. Famous cherry blossom festivities in Japan have been called off as well — which is just as well as these annual events attract millions of visitors in Tokyo and Osaka.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Transformation and transience Cherry blossoms are called "sakura" in Japanese, while there's even a word for contemplating the blooms: "hanami," literally "flower viewing." Some Asian cultures see the cherry blossom as a harbinger of change, and a symbol of the transitory nature of life. Before long, Bonn's cherry blossoms will also wilt and disappear.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! All things must pass The average lifespan of a cherry tree is only about 40 years. Many of Bonn's specimens are getting on in years, meaning some will soon start to rot and be a target for fungus.

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! Hanami in Bonn But the city has been planning ahead by starting to plant new cherry trees. That way, Bonn's annual "hanami" festivities will be sustained for the future — which, we hope, will be corona-free! Author: Laura Döing (rf)





