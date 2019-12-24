 Japan discovers bodies on ′ghost boat′ with suspected North Korea origins | News | DW | 29.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Japan discovers bodies on 'ghost boat' with suspected North Korea origins

A boat without a crew but containing decomposing bodies, including two headless corpses washed up in Japan. Officials said it was the first of its kind this year on the island of Sado, which faces North Korea.

A boat suspected of being from North Korea with several bodies found on the small Sado Island

The Japanese Coast Guard on Sunday said a boat believed to have come from North Korea was discovered on Japan's Sado Island and contained several decomposing bodies.

Authorities said there were seven bodies found on the boat. However, that figure could change since the coast guard had specifically discovered three bodies with heads, two bodies without heads and two heads without bodies. It is unclear whether the heads belong to the bodies.

"Five of the bodies were identified as men but the remaining two could not be identified," an official told the AFP news agency. "There have been similar cases but this was the first discovery of bodies in such a wrecked boat on this island this year."

Letters and numbers in the Korean alphabet were painted on the side of the boat but there were no other indications of its origin.

Read more: Japan 'ghost ships' drifting from desperate North Korea

Letters and numbers painted on the side of the boat

Authorities believe the vessels originated from North Korea

'Ghost boats'

According to experts, such "ghost boats" as they are called by Japanese media are likely the result of North Korean fishermen traveling further out to sea in a bid to make bigger catches and satisfy tougher government quotas.

The boats are generally old and ill-equipped to deal with such long ventures out into the Sea of Japan. 

More than 150 vessels with suspected North Korean origins have washed up on Japanese shores this year, according to local media.

Earlier this year, dozens of North Korean fishermen were rescued after their vessel collided with a Japanese patrol vessel, effectively sinking their ship.

Read more: Increasingly desperate North Koreans defect to South Korea

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Kim Il Sung signing truce with South Korea (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A young leader

    Kim Il Sung, the first and "eternal" president of North Korea, took power in 1948 with the support of the Soviet Union. The official calendar in North Korea begins with his birth year, 1912, designating it "Juche 1" after the state's Juche ideology. He was 41 when, as shown here, he signed the 1953 armistice that effectively ended the Korean War.

  • North Korea party congress 1980 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Hero worship

    In the years and decades after the war, Pyongyang's propaganda machine worked hard to weave a mythical narrative around Kim Il Sung. His childhood and the time he spent fighting Japanese troops in the 1930s were embellished to portray him as an unrivaled military and political genius. At the 1980 party congress, Kim announced he would be succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il.

  • North Korea Kim Il Sung 1992 (Getty Images/AFP/JIJI Press)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Ruling to the end

    In 1992, Kim Il Sung started writing and publishing his memoirs, entitled "Reminiscences: With the Century." Describing his childhood, the North Korean leader claims that he first joined an anti-Japanese rally at 6 years old and became involved with the independence struggle at 8. The memoirs remained unfinished at Kim Il Sung's death in 1994.

  • North Korea Kim Jong Il (Getty Images/AFP/KCNA via Korean News Service)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    In his father's footsteps

    After spending years in the top tiers of the regime, Kim Jong Il took power after his father's death. Kim Jong Il's 16-year rule was marked by famine and economic crisis in an already impoverished country. However, the cult of personality surrounding him and his father, Kim Il Sung, grew even stronger.

  • A flag with the picture of Kim Jong Il at a military parade (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Rising star

    Historians outside North Korea believe Kim Jong Il was born in a military camp in eastern Russia, most likely in 1941. However, the leader's official biography claims it happened on the sacred Korean mountain Paektu, exactly 30 years after his father, on April 15, 1942. A North Korean legend says the birth was blessed by a new star and a double rainbow.

  • Kim Jong Il sitting down with his son and three other family members (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Family trouble

    Kim Jong Il had three sons and two daughters with three different women. This 1981 photo shows Kim Jong Il sitting besides his son Kim Jong Nam, with his sister-in-law and her two children in the background. Kim Jong Nam was eventually assassinated in 2017.

  • Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un at a balcony (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Yu)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Grooming a successor

    In 2009, Western media reported that Kim Jong Il had picked his youngest son, Kim Jong Un, to take over as the head of the regime. The two appeared together at a military parade on 2010, a year before Kim Jong Il passed away.

  • Bronze statues of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Together

    According to Pyongyang, the death of Kim Jong Il in 2011 was marked by a series of mysterious events. State media reported that ice snapped loudly at a lake on the Paektu mountain during a sudden snowstorm, with a glowing message appearing on the rocks. After Kim Jong Il's death, a 22-meter (72-foot) statue of him was erected next to the one of his father (l.) in Pyongyang.

  • Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang 07.09.2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Mysterious past

    Kim Jong Un mostly stayed out of the spotlight before his ascent to power. His exact age is disputed, but he is believed to have been born between 1982 and 1984. He was reportedly educated in Switzerland. In 2013, he surprised the world by meeting with former NBA star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang.

  • Kim Jong Un surrounded by crying female soldiers (picture alliance/dpa/Kctv)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A new cult

    Like the leaders before him, Kim Jong Un is hallowed by the state's totalitarian regime. In 2015, South Korean media reported about a new teacher's manual in the North that claimed Kim Jong Un could drive at the age of 3. In 2017, state media said that a monument to the young leader would be build on Mount Paektu.

  • A propaganda balloon showing a cartoon of Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A Kim with a hydrogen bomb

    Altough Kim took power at a younger age and with less of a public profile than his father and grandfather, he has managed to maintain his grip on power. The assassination of his half-brother Kim Jong Nam in 2017 served to cement his reputation abroad as a merciless dictator. The North Korean leader has also vastly expanded the country's nuclear arsenal.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


ls/sms (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Japan 'ghost ships' drifting from desperate North Korea

Another boat containing dead bodies has been found floating off the coast of Northern Japan. It is the fourth vessel discovered this month and officials suspect they all originated in North Korea. Julian Ryall reports. (29.11.2017)  

Japan to launch an investigation into mysterious 'ghost boats'

Japanese authorities say they will will launch an investigation into boats washing ashore carrying decomposing bodies. The boats are thought to be from North Korean army fishing operations. (01.12.2015)  

North Korea: From war to nuclear weapons

Since 1948, North Korea has defied international norms to carve out its own place in the world. DW examines the country's controversial history and development of a nuclear program. (03.09.2017)  

Increasingly desperate North Koreans defect to South Korea

South Korean media reports a surge in North Korea defections across the heavily fortified border. Desperation with the Kim regime and Trump's pressure over ballistic missiles could be the reasons. Julian Ryall reports. (12.07.2017)  

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

The Kim family has ruled North Korea for the last seven decades, with state-run propaganda praising Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il, and Kim Jong Un as godlike figures. DW looks at the rulers behind the myths. (03.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA Präsident Trump im Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors 24.12.2019

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month. He added that maybe the gift would be a "beautiful vase."

Asien Atomkonflikt mit Nordkorea: China, Südkorea und Japan rücken zusammen

Japan calls on South Korea to solve trade dispute 24.12.2019

Japan has said it is South Korea's job to solve a trade dispute that is weakening ties between the two countries. Despite their differences, both parties agree that threats from North Korea demand regional unity.

Regional powers strive to keep peace on Korean peninsula 24.12.2019

The leaders of China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote dialogue between the United States and North Korea, which has threatened unspecified action if sanctions against it are not lifted by the end of the year.

Advertisement