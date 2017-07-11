Japan: Court says not recognizing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not recognizing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Many same sex couples had filed lawsuits in 2019, asking the government to recognize gay marriage.

The highly anticipated verdict is being hailed as a step towards marriage equality.

Japan is the only G7 nation to not recognize same sex marriage.

Currently, same sex couples do not have any rights on their partner's assets, and also do not have any parental rights towards their partner's children. Municipalities around the country issue certificates for partnership, but still don't allow the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

Step in the right direction

Three same sex couples had asked the Japanese government to pay 1 million yen per person to them as acknowledgment of the pain they suffered by not being able to legally marry. The Sapporo District Court did not accept the demand for damages.

However, the recognition that not allowing them to marry was unconstitutional is being considered by rights groups as a precedent in the right direction.

Similar cases are being heard in other courts, and this is expected to influence the outcome.

"All the other advanced countries have this, so Japan will lose out competitively. Then there's the fact that people can't be who they are. It becomes quite business critical," Masa Yanagisawa, head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the NGO Marriage for All Japan, told AFP.

Experts say that Japan's stance on gay marriage made it less lucrative to attract talent as a business destination, compared to other developed countries.

The constitution states "marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes."

The Japanese government has argued that same sex marriage is "not foreseen" in the constitution or civil law. But legal experts say there is nothing prohibiting it, arguing that the clause is based on consent to wed.

