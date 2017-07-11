Japan: Court says not recognizing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

More than a dozen same-sex couples had filed lawsuits in 2019, asking the government to recognize gay marriage. The verdict is being hailed as a step towards marriage equality.
A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not recognizing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Many same sex couples had filed lawsuits in 2019, asking the government to recognize gay marriage.
The highly anticipated verdict is being hailed as a step towards marriage equality.
After the rapid shift in stance in much of the world in the past decade, Japan is now the only G7 nation not to recognize same-sex marriage.
Currently, same sex couples do not have any rights on their partner's assets, and also do not have any parental rights towards their partner's children.
