Japan: Court says not recognizing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not recognizing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Many same sex couples had filed lawsuits in 2019, asking the government to recognize gay marriage.

The highly anticipated verdict is being hailed as a step towards marriage equality.

After the rapid shift in stance in much of the world in the past decade, Japan is now the only G7 nation not to recognize same-sex marriage.

Currently, same sex couples do not have any rights on their partner's assets, and also do not have any parental rights towards their partner's children.

