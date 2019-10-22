Japan celebrates new emperor with rare Tokyo parade

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were driven through the streets of central Tokyo on Sunday as part of festivities marking his enthronement.

"To witness this historical moment with my own eyes and to see the smile of the emperor and empress, I wanted to be in the front," said Hiyori Okazai, who had waited in line in front of the Imperial Palace since Saturday.

Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne after his father Akihito abdicated, marking the first time in two centuries that an emperor had stepped down during their reign.

'Modern' royals

Tens of thousands lined the streets of central Tokyo to catch a view of the royal couple, with some saying their younger age made them feel closer.

"The Emperor is a few years younger than me but belongs to the same generation, and I feel connected with him," Yukari Oshita told Agence France-Presse. "And Empress Masako is someone who can be a role model for modern women with full-time jobs."

The Harvard-educated empress gave up life as a ranking diplomat to ascend the throne with her husband, Naruhito.

The origins of Japan's hereditary monarchy — believed to be the oldest in the world — date back 2,600 years. The emperor is also considered the highest authority in Japan's native Shinto religion.

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures A son takes over Japan's new emperor Naruhito appears at his enthronement ceremony at the imperial palace. Naruhito succeeded his father, Akihito, who on May 1 became the first emperor to abdicate in over two centuries.

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures The royal family Japan's crown prince and princess, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, the emperor's younger brother and his wife, arrive for the ceremony.

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures A red carpet affair Dignitaries from all over the globe were in attendance, including Britain's Prince Charles, seen here arriving, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures Royal proclamation Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako proclaim the enthronement to the world in a ceremony called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi at the Imperial Palace.

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures A new empress Japan's Empress Masako appears at the enthronement ceremony, where the new emperor's enthronement is "reported" to his ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds.

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures Head of government meets head of state Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "banzai" or "long live the emperor" three times, completing the enthronement process.



