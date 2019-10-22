 Japan celebrates new emperor with rare Tokyo parade | News | DW | 10.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Japan celebrates new emperor with rare Tokyo parade

Spectators have described the rare glimpse of the emperor and empress as a "historical moment." Japan's hereditary monarchy is believed to be the oldest in the world, dating back millennia.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako ride in a car during their royal parade to mark the emperor's enthronement

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were driven through the streets of central Tokyo on Sunday as part of festivities marking his enthronement.

"To witness this historical moment with my own eyes and to see the smile of the emperor and empress, I wanted to be in the front," said Hiyori Okazai, who had waited in line in front of the Imperial Palace since Saturday.

Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne after his father, Akihito, abdicated, marking the first time in two centuries that an emperor had stepped down during their reign.

Read more: Opinion: Japanese Emperor Akihito's commendable silence

Former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko

Former Emperor Akihito abdicated to his son, marking the first time the succession took place voluntarily in two centuries

'Modern' royals

Tens of thousands lined the streets of central Tokyo to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, with some saying their younger age made them feel closer.

"The Emperor is a few years younger than me but belongs to the same generation, and I feel connected with him," Yukari Oshita told Agence France-Presse. "And Empress Masako is someone who can be a role model for modern women with full-time jobs."

The Harvard-educated empress gave up life as a ranking diplomat to ascend the throne with her husband, Naruhito.

The origins of Japan's hereditary monarchy — believed to be the oldest in the world — date back 2,600 years. The emperor is also considered the highest authority in Japan's native Shinto religion.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Japan's new emperor Naruhito appears at his enthronement ceremony at the imperial palace.

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    A son takes over

    Japan's new emperor Naruhito appears at his enthronement ceremony at the imperial palace. Naruhito succeeded his father, Akihito, who on May 1 became the first emperor to abdicate in over two centuries.

  • Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at the ceremony site

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    The royal family

    Japan's crown prince and princess, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, the emperor's younger brother and his wife, arrive for the ceremony.

  • Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the Imperial Palace

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    A red carpet affair

    Dignitaries from all over the globe were in attendance, including Britain's Prince Charles, seen here arriving, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

  • The ceremony to proclaim the emperor's enthronement to the world

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    Royal proclamation

    Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako proclaim the enthronement to the world in a ceremony called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi at the Imperial Palace.

  • Japan's Empress Masako

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    A new empress

    Japan's Empress Masako appears at the enthronement ceremony, where the new emperor's enthronement is "reported" to his ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds.

  • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts banzai

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    Head of government meets head of state

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "banzai" or "long live the emperor" three times, completing the enthronement process.


ls/aw (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Japan's Emperor Naruhito urges peace and happiness in public debut

Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has appeared in public for the first time since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne. In an address, the monarch wished for world peace and happiness for the Japanese people. (04.05.2019)  

Opinion: Japanese Emperor Akihito's commendable silence

The emperor served his role longer than he had planned. His abdication is the end of an era — and not just in Japan. A man of few words, Akihito set out an important course all the same, writes Alexander Freund. (30.04.2019)  

Japan's emperor hints at abdication in rare address

The emperor of Japan has questioned his ability to perform ceremonial rituals due to his waning health. His remarks are largely seen as a plea for lawmakers to create the legal measures necessary for abdication. (08.08.2016)  

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

A series of centuries-old ceremonies at the Imperial Palace have heralded the reign of Japan's 126th emperor, Naruhito. (22.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Thronbesteigung Kaiser Naruhito in Tokyo Japan

Japan's Naruhito declares himself emperor 22.10.2019

The reign of Japan's 126th emperor, Naruhito, has begun following a series of ancient ceremonies at the Imperial Palace. He succeeded his father, who became the first emperor to abdicate in over two centuries.

Bildkombo Flaggen Südkorea und Japan

Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations 22.10.2019

Increasing costs are pushing the two countries to end their trade dispute and disagreements over historical treaties. Despite the dawn of a new imperial era, damaged mutual trust could prove a hindrance to an agreement.

Japan Donald Trump trifft Kaiser Naruhito in Tokio

Japan's new emperor welcomes Trump to Imperial Palace 27.05.2019

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have welcomed their first foreign dignitary to the Imperial Palace. US President Donald Trump has attended a state banquet ahead of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Advertisement