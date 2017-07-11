Japan Cabinet approves record defense budget

Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.34 trillion yen ($51.7 billion, €42.4 billion) defense budget for the fiscal year 2021.

It is the first defense budget under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and seeks to bolster funding to develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea.

With the move, Suga's government has provided continuity to the priorities of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, whose nearly eight-year tenure saw Japan expand its military's international role.

