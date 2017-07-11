 Japan Cabinet approves record defense budget | News | DW | 21.12.2020

News

Japan Cabinet approves record defense budget

Next-generation fighter jets and new missile systems are high on the agenda as Japan seeks to counter potential threats from China and North Korea. 

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer departs from a base in northeastern Japan.

Japan has steadily increased its defense budget for the past decade

Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.34 trillion yen ($51.7 billion, €42.4 billion) defense budget for the fiscal year 2021. 

It is the first defense budget under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and seeks to bolster funding to develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea. 

With the move, Suga's government has provided continuity to the priorities of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, whose nearly eight-year tenure saw Japan expand its military's international role. 

This is a developing story, more details to follow...

jcg/rt (Reuters, AP) 

Watch video 01:53

How Shinzo Abe transformed Japan's security policy

