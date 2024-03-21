Japan: 5.3 magnitude earthquake north of Tokyo

A medium-sized earthquake, with its epicenter north of Tokyo, has rattled buildings in Japan. No tsunami warning was issued in the aftermath.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit the east of Japan on Thursday morning, according Japan's meteorological agency.

No tsunami warning was issued in the aftermath.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) similarly recorded a mid-sized quake, putting the magnitude at 5.2 at first, roughly 4 kilometers east of Kasukabe — a city located in Saitama Prefecture in east of Japan. The city has a population of roughly 230,000 people.

Japan's meteorological agency said the quake originated in southern Ibaraki and had a depth of 50 kilometres (30 miles).

Japan has its own scale of measuring earthquakes called shindo, that measures the degree of shaking in the event of an earthquake.

Areas closest to the epicenter logged a -5 on that 0-7 scale, a level that predicts some disruption and damage but also most likely no serious danger.

No damage or injuries were reported immedeately. However, bullet trains suspended operation between Tokyo and Koriyama in northeastern Japan's Fukushima region due to a power outage, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

Hiroyuki Sanada, an official at the Nuclear Regulation Authority, said "no abnormality" had been reported at the Tokai Daini nuclear plant in Ibaraki. The plant was halted for safety checks after the earthquake.

Japan experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, accounting for about 18% of the world's earthquakes.

mk/msh (AFP, Reuters)