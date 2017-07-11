Japan: 19 killed in Osaka building fire — reports

At least 19 people have died after a fire broke out in a building in a shopping district in the western Japanese city of Osaka, local media reported on Friday citing the emergency services.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK ealier reported that 28 people were affected by the fire and 27 of them had been found in a state of cardiac arrest — a phrase commonly used in Japanese media for people whose deaths are yet to be confirmed but are feared dead. Osaka city fire department official Akira Kishimoto said at least 23 of them had been taken to nearby hospitals.

Kishimoto said the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building located in a busy business area near the Kitashinchi train station.

Police said they were investigating arson as a potential cause of the fire.

Local media footage showed dozens of firefighters outside the building, with the charred interior of the fourth floor being quite visible through broken windows.

The fire broke out in the shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi

The high-rise building houses several kinds of businesses, from a psychiatric clinic on the fourth floor to a beauty salon, as well as a clothes store and an English-language school.

The blaze, which broke out around 10 a.m. local time, had been extinguished within half an hour, officials told the AFP news agency.

Osaka is one of Japan's most populous cities, far to the west of Tokyo and fairly close to former imperial capital Kyoto.

With its strict building standards, deadly fires are unusual in Japan.

