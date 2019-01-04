January transfer window: Zola urges Hudson-Odoi to ignore Bayern interest

January 4

Former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola, now assistant to coach Maurizio Sarri, has urged highly-regarded young English forward Callum Hudson-Odoi he'd be better staying with the Premier League club, after Bayern Munich reportedly bid €33 million for the 18-year-old.

The England youth international's contract expires in 2020 and Zola is keen to keep one of England's brightest prospects.

“I know Bayern is very interested in him but we’re interested in him, as well," said Zola. We’ve proposed with him a contract for quite a while so we’re waiting to see what he thinks about that.

I’ve already told him: ‘It’s not a waste of time. It’s a time in which you can really get better because you are pushed to do more.’ “I hope Callum is using this time in a wise way and hopefully he’ll sign a contract with us."

Hudson-Odoi has made a handful of appearances for Chelsea but is likely to move down a slot when Christian Pulisic arrives from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

January 3

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski has been allowed to leave Wolfsburg on a free transfer and is now searching for a new club in his native Poland. The 33-year-old made 235 Bundesliga appearances and won the league twice with Dortmund in an eight year spell. But after failing to make an appearance for the Wolves this season, club and player decided to end the relationship.

January 3

Naldo's 13 year stint in the Bundesliga is at an end after the 36-year-old Brazilian center back agreed to join Ligue Un outfit Monaco, signing a contract until the summer of 2020 after falling down the pecking order under Domineco Tedesco this season.

The former Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg man enjoyed something of an Indian summer last term as Schalke finished second, with a dramatic last gasp equalizer in the 4-4 Ruhr Derby against Werder Bremen a particular highlight.

"My two and a half years at Schalke had many big moments, there will always be the best memories," Naldo said.

He faces a tough task in the prinicipality, with Thierry Henry's side second from bottom of Ligue Un and struggling to cope with the deaprture of a number of key players over the last few years.

January 2

- Borussia Dortmund announced in a statement on Wednesday that they had reached a deal to sell Christian Pulisic to Chelsea for a transfer fee of €64 million ($73 million). As part of the deal he has been loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of this season.

"It was always Christian's big dream to play in the Premier League. That definitely has to do with his American up bringing, and as a result it wasn't possible for us to extend his contract," Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc, said. "In view of this, and the short time remaining on his contract, to accept an extraordinary, lucrative offer from Chelsea."

Pulisic's contract with Dortmund had been due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

January 1

- Nicolai Müller has joined second-from the bottom Hannover on loan until the end of the season. The 31-year-old winger, had been struggling to get playing minutes since moving to Eintracht Frankfurt from Hamburg in the summer.

December 30

- Alex Meier has reportedly found a new club. According to BILD, the 35-year-old striker will return second division side St. Pauli, the club where he started his professional career. The 2014-15 Bundesliga top scorer has suffered from a series of injuries over the years, and Eintracht Frankfurt chose not to prolong his contract after it expired at the end of last season.

December 27

- Sebastian Rode is an Eagle again. Eintracht Frankfurt announced this Tuesday that the 28-year-old midfielder would return to the club on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the current season. In his previous spell in Frankfurt, between 2010 and 2014, Rode made 108 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals