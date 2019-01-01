 January transfer window: BVB′s Christian Pulisic completes Chelsea switch | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.01.2019

Sports

January transfer window: BVB's Christian Pulisic completes Chelsea switch

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have sold US international Christian Pulisic to English Premier club Chelsea. However, Pulisic will remain in Dortmund on loan until the end of the current season.

Fußball Champions League Club Brügge - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

January 2

- Borussia Dortmund announced in a statement on Wednesday that they had reached a deal to sell Christian Pulisic to Chelsea for a transfer fee of €64 million ($73 million). As part of the deal he has been loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of this season.

"It was always Christian's big dream to play in the Premier League. That definitely has to do with his American up bringing, and as a result it wasn't possible for us to extend his contract," Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc, said. "In view of this, and the short time remaining on his contract, to accept an extremely lucrative offer from Chelsea." 

Pulisic's contract with Dortmund had been due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. 

December 30

- Alex Meier has reportedly found a new club. According to BILD, the 35-year-old striker will return second division side St. Pauli, the club where he started his professional career. The 2014-15 Bundesliga top scorer has suffered from a series of injuries over the years, and Eintracht Frankfurt chose not to prolong his contract after it expired at the end of last season.

