January 6 US Capitol riot

October 25, 2024

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US capitol. The rioters were attempting to stop the US Senate from certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mEar
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters standing on the steps of the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021
The FBI estimates between 2,000 and 5,000 rioters stormed the US capitol building on January 6Image: Leah Millis/REUTERS

January 6, 2021 is a critical date in the history of United States democracy.

As US Congress was certifying the 2020 election result, then President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden, called on his supporters to walk to the US Capitol to protest. A riot ensued as thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, overwhelming law enforcement officials.

The insurrection resulted in six deaths and the hospitalization of 174 police officers. Over 1,200 were charged with federal crimes, including Trump. 

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol

Trump 'resorted to crimes' after 2020 election loss — filing

Prosecutors have accused the former US president of criminal acts in trying to overturn his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.
PoliticsOctober 2, 2024
A sign that reads "To vote" with an arrow pointing down a walkway, with a US flag flying behind it, for the Michigan primary in February 2024.

How democratic is the US really?

When Americans elect their next president, the candidate with the most votes may not win. US democracy has its quirks.
PoliticsOctober 14, 2024
Pro-Trump supporters sstorming the US Capitol building

First rioter to breach US Capitol on January 6 sentenced

A 47-year-old man from Kentucky has been sentenced to more than four years in prison and ordered to pay $2,000.
CrimeAugust 28, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump during an appearance in the at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024

US Supreme Court sends Trump immunity appeal to lower court

The US Supreme Court has ruled a former president has immunity for acts carried out in an official capacity.
Rule of LawJuly 1, 2024
Donald Trump dressed in a suit and tie gesticulates in a New York court

How Trump can run for US president despite legal troubles

Donald Trump faces multiple legal battles as he appeals a ruling declaring him ineligible for ballots in Colorado.
PoliticsDecember 20, 2023
Donald Trump at the New Hampshire primary

Court rules Donald Trump not immune to Jan. 6 prosecution

A US appeals court has rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution.
PoliticsFebruary 6, 2024
File photo of former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio.

Former Proud Boys leader sentenced: Janelle Dumalaon reports

DW correspondent Janelle Dumalaon reports from Washington.
Law and JusticeSeptember 6, 202301:22 min
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his first official campaign rally

Donald Trump's ongoing legal jeopardy

The former US president is facing charges for paying hush money to a porn star. But his legal woes don't end there.
CrimeApril 4, 2023
Erster Prozess gegen Kapitol Sturm, Guy Wesley Reffitt

US: Militia man gets longest sentence yet for Capitol riot

A US judge sentenced a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group to more than seven years in prison.
PoliticsAugust 2, 2022
A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC

Did the Capitol riot change the US?

A year later among arrests and ongoing investigations, many are still concerned that American democracy is under threat.
PoliticsJanuary 5, 2022
Protesters hold up a poster, a caricature of Trump, near the US Capitol

Looking back at the US Capitol riot

One year ago, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, refusing to accept the confirmation of Joe Biden's election win.
PoliticsJanuary 6, 202210 images
Mark Meadows

House votes to hold ex-Trump aide in contempt of Congress

The vote was 222 to 208, with two Republicans joining Democrats in backing the decision.
PoliticsDecember 15, 2021
