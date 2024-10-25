January 6 US Capitol riot

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US capitol. The rioters were attempting to stop the US Senate from certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost.

January 6, 2021 is a critical date in the history of United States democracy.

As US Congress was certifying the 2020 election result, then President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden, called on his supporters to walk to the US Capitol to protest. A riot ensued as thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, overwhelming law enforcement officials.

The insurrection resulted in six deaths and the hospitalization of 174 police officers. Over 1,200 were charged with federal crimes, including Trump.