 Janosch Delcker on Russian cyber attacks | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 25.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

TOP STORIES

Janosch Delcker on Russian cyber attacks

Watch video 03:36

More in the Media Center

Germany threatens to get tough on Telegram

Germany threatens to get tough on Telegram 18.01.2022

14.09.2021 Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New iPhone 13 not a big hit? 15.09.2021

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Why is Germany behind on tech? - Interview with Katrin Suder (E10) 14.07.2021

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Is Germany letting its allies down? 27.01.2022

Read also

September 18, 2019, Dhaka, Bangladesh: A user open social media apps on her mobile phone in Dhaka. Instagram and Facebook are among the most popular with people. (Credit Image: © MD Mehedi Hasan/ZUMA Wire

Opinion: Online anonymity matters 27.01.2022

Germany's top judges were right to decide that users should be able to post under pseudonyms on Facebook. The ruling's legal impact might be limited — but it sends out a strong signal, writes DW's Janosch Delcker.

internet crime or cyber crime versus computer and online security || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Opinion: Disinformation campaigns could derail Germany's election 25.05.2021

The threat of cyber campaigns disrupting Germany's vote in September is real. Authorities say they're ready to counter them. But their efforts could be too little too late, writes DW's Janosch Delcker.

January 04, 2021*** (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 04, 2021 US President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of a Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia. - Nearly 100 days into Joe Biden's presidency, predecessor Donald Trump -- twice impeached, and accused of fomenting a deadly US Capitol rebellion -- remains a curiously powerful figure in the Republican Party, potentially into the 2024 election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Opinion: Trump's Facebook ban could have global impact 06.05.2021

Facebook's oversight board did the right thing by keeping former US President Donald Trump blocked from its platform — and the verdict could have ramifications around the world, writes DW’s Janosch Delcker.

Politics podcast: Merkel's last dance

Politics podcast: Merkel's last dance 09.09.2020

The era of Angela Merkel is coming to an end. The actions, and inaction, by Germany's chancellor have reshaped Europe for years. Our hosts follow her moves over her last months in office — possibly the toughest yet.