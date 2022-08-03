Janet Yang is the first Asian-American to lead Motion Picture Academy

Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organization's board of governors announced Tuesday. Yang is the first Asian-American to lead the group that awards the film industry's prestigious Oscar awards.

The 66-year-old producer of movies, including the 2020 Oscar-nominated animated feature "Over the Moon," the 1993 drama film "The Joy Luck Club'' and in 1996, "The People vs. Larry Flynt," is the fourth woman to head the organization that awards the Oscars. Yang was elected by the board on Tuesday and succeeds outgoing president and veteran casting director David Rubin, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

"Janet is a tremendously dedicated and strategic leader who has an incredible record of service at the Academy," AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement, adding the producer was instrumental in "launching and elevating several Academy initiatives on membership recruitment, governance, and equity, diversity, and inclusion."

'Inspire the next generations of filmmakers'

"I am thrilled that she is taking on the esteemed role of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers," Kramer wrote.

Janet Yang, actor Samuel L. Jackson and the previous Academy president, David Rubin, at an awards ceremony in March

Following Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Yang is the second person of color to hold the academy's top job. The New York City-born daughter of Chinese immigrants has long been a significant figure in Hollywood's Asian American community. She co-chairs the academy's Asian Affinity Group and has served on the academy's board of governors since 2019 as one of three governors-at-large who were added following the #OscarsSoWhite movement to help boost diversity and inclusion in the film academy. The hashtag highlights protests of longstanding racism and bias in awards recognition in Hollywood. The Academy has meanwhile fulfilled its pledge to double the number of women and minority members, increasing its overall membership from 6,000 to around 10,000.

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Diva in Hollywood The exhibition "Hollywood" looks at the phenomenon of the dream factory with photographs by Helmut Newton as well as those of other famous photographers, including Eve Arnold, Anton Corbijn, Ruth Harriet Louise, Inge Morath, Steve Schapiro, Julius Shulman, Alice Springs and Larry Sultan. Pictured here: movie goddess Elizabeth Taylor in a portrait by Helmut Newton for "Vanity Fair."

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton An entire movie in one image Helmut Newton had a close relationship with Hollywood — he repeatedly referred to cinema in his photography and even staged film scenes. Some of his fashion stagings seem almost cinematographic, and he also drew inspiration for his portraits from the aesthetics of artful film stills. Here, he stages actress Sigourney Weaver in a lascivious manner in 1983.

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Jack Nicholson in some of his best In a mix of documentary photographs, portraits, film stills, set photographs and staged scenes, Hollywood is here expressed in all its facets, with showcased photographs by George Hurrell, Annie Leibovitz and Ed Ruscha. This photograph by Steve Schapiro features Jack Nicholson as Jake Gittes on the set of "Chinatown."

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Judy Garland at her height: Over the rainbow Portraits of actors and actresses from the early Hollywood era provide another glimpse of Hollywood stardom. Ruth Harriet Louise and George Hoyningen-Huene were among the famous portrait photographers of the time. Here, movie star Judy Garland is seen in an 1945 image: She made history in the film "The Wizard of Oz" and with the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Glamour and its shadowy side In 1930, George Hurrell replaced Ruth Harriet Louise as Hollywood's prime portraitist for major film studios. The exhibition presents a portfolio with photographs by Hurrell, and also relies on great contrasts: In the same space hang color photographs by Larry Sultan in the picture series "The Valley," in which he depicts the porn film industry near Hollywood — here, star Sharon Wild.

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Black-and-white images by Anton Corbijn Here, in the same exhibition space, the historical arc is traced over an entire century: from the star portraits of the 1920s to present-day Hollywood. Five large black-and-white portraits from Los Angeles by Anton Corbijn are also presented in the show, including Clint Eastwood, Tom Waits and the British singer and actress Marianne Faithfull (photo above).

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Los Angeles streets In another exhibition room, the focus is on the city of Los Angeles. Alongside Ed Ruscha's leporello "Every Building at the Sunset Strip" from 1966, street photography by Alice Springs can be viewed. In 1984, she documented the counterculture of punks and mods on Melrose Avenue, who likewise turned the street into a stage.

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Marilyn Monroe memorizing lines Also represented are Magnum photographers Eve Arnold and Inge Morath, who were the set photographers of John Huston's film "Misfits" in 1960. In this picture by Eve Arnold, Marilyn Monroe can be seen memorizing some lines from the script.

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton Behind the scenes In this image by Inge Morath, Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller are seen in their hotel room in Reno, Nevada, after a day of filming. The exhibition "Hollywood" showcasing images from the Helmut Newton Foundation can be seen from June 3 - November 20, 2022 at the Museum of Photography in Berlin.



db/mg (ap, afp)