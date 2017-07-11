James Webb Telescope launches into space

NASA's revolutionary James Webb Telescope launched into space successfully on Saturday from French Guiana.

The instrument is expected to help scientists in the search for new planets and traces of extraterrestrial life.

The telescope is now on its month-long journey to its final destination in solar orbit, which is roughly 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

Over half a million people watched the launch live on NASA's Youtube feed.

Looking over 13 billion light years into the universe

The $9 billion rocket blasted off inside the French-built Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Agency's launch base in the South American territory.

After 26 minutes, the rocket released the telescope on its journey to the sun's orbit.

European Space Agency scientist Anthony Marston, who worked on the James Webb Space Telescope, told DW the new projectile will be "using technology that's 30 years in advance of what you have with Hubble."

Using 18 hexagonal panels of gold-coated beryllium it is about 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor Hubble, able to see past clouds of gas and space dust.

"We're going to get to the very edges of the observable universe as far as 13 and a half billion light years away." Marston said.

The power of the telescope comes from its ability to collect infrared light from planets, Marston said. Hubble mainly used optical and ultraviolet wavelengths to peer into the universe.

James Webb, after which the telescope is named, was one of the pioneering figures of NASA during the 1960s.

The project is an international collaboration between NASA, European and Canadian space agencies.

