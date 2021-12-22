 James Webb: Our best-ever space telescope is set for launch | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 22.12.2021

Science

James Webb: Our best-ever space telescope is set for launch

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.

The James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope promises to give us new insights into the origins of the universe

Imagine you are flipping through the pages of your old family photo album. You start from the back — that is, at the newest photos. You arrive to the time of the planet pinata-party photos from your fourth birthday, and even get to see some of yourself as a toddler. 

But at that point you realize there are no baby pictures. Your life has been captured only from the time you were already out of babyhood.

Then someone comes and offers to reveal some earlier pictures of you as a baby. You'd probably want to see them.

Now imagine you were offered the chance to see such pictures for the whole universe. That's exactly what the new and impressive James Webb Space Telescope, finally (re)scheduled for launch on December 25, 2021, promises just that. It's likely to drastically change our understanding of the cosmos.

Space-based clarity

Telescopes allow us to see faraway objects. Most use mirrors to gather and focus light. And the bigger the mirror, the more powerful the telescope is.

Telescopes can be found on hills and in deserts, but also mounted onto satellites

Being in space means losing the distortion from the Earth's atmosphere. This results in sharper and higher-resolution images.

But why are space telescopes important, and why should we care?

The accomplishments of the Hubble Space Telescope provide some convincing reasons.

The legacy of the Hubble

For many of us, the emblematic Hubble Space Telescope (HST) was our window into space. It showed us how incredibly huge, dazzling and sometimes weird and even scary the universe can be.

It provided stunning and colorful images of gas clouds that reminded us of animals, and of galaxies of all sorts.

But the Hubble gave us much more than pictures: It enabled us to establish a better estimate of the age of the universe — about 13.8 billion years.

The Hubble was also crucial for confirming that, contrary to what many scientists previously believed, the universe is expanding at an accelerated rate.

Although the Hubble is still working, far beyond its life expectancy, the James Webb Space Telescope is expected to add to its viewing range.

Watch video 02:52

The Hubble Space Telescope

Back to our photo album. The Hubble's deep field images provided an unprecedented look at the oldest and remotest objects known so far in the universe, billions of light years away.

Because light takes time to travel, we see very distant objects as they were billions of years ago. So with the Hubble, we could go only as far back as the "toddler pictures" of the universe, around 400 million years after the Big Bang.

If this is what we accomplished with the Hubble, what wonderful new things may be revealed with the new James Webb Telescope, the biggest and most complex space telescope ever built?

'Baby pictures' of the universe

It has been almost 20 years since the James Webb's original planned launch date. Many technological advances and even new inventions were needed for the telescope's completion. 

The Webb has the largest primary mirror that will ever have been sent into space. Consisting of 18 gold-plated hexagonal smaller mirrors, it's more than six times the size of the Hubble's.

But it also has improved sensitivity and observes in infrared light, while the Hubble observes mainly in visible light; that is, the sort you and I can see with the naked eye.

Hexagonal mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope seen at the Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA

The launch of the telescope has been delayed many times

All warm bodies emit infrared radiation, even you and I. Being able to observe in infrared light means that the Webb can see much more distant and older objects. That is because, thanks in part to the Hubble, we know that the farther these objects are from us, the more their light shifts towards the infrared side of the spectrum. If we want to look at the very earliest stars and galaxies, we thus need to observe them in infrared light.

The Webb will be the first telescope to see the most distant galaxies and get a glimpse of what the universe looked like around 250 to 100 million years after the Big Bang — the first "baby pictures" of the universe, perhaps even first galaxies.

Seeing through clouds

But looking in infrared light has another benefit: It enables the viewer to see through dust clouds.

The tiny particles in these clouds are very good at blocking visible light. We can't see through them with our eyes, just as we can't see any stars on a very cloudy night on Earth. And neither could the Hubble.

But infrared light is much less affected, so the James Webb Telescope will be able to see past these dust clouds not only to what is behind them, but also gain a better picture at the formation of stars and planets.

A cataclysmic cosmic collision takes centre stage in this Hubble photo

Images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope revolutionized our understanding of the universe

Space telescope launch: A unique challenge

The Webb's gigantic size presents a huge challenge. It is no simple task to send a telescope with a 6.5-meter-wide (21-foot-wide) mirror into space, especially when the rocket that will carry it up, an Ariane 5, can't carry anything broader than 5 meters wide.

This is why the telescope had to be designed to be able to fold like a gigantic, high-tech, billion-dollar piece of origami so it would fit into the rocket.

Additionally, because the telescope can function only at near absolute zero temperatures (-223° C), it required a tennis-court-sized, five-layered sunshield to cover it from sunlight and insulate it from solar heat. And that sunshield must also be able to fold and then unfold once in position — another convoluted engineering problem.

James Webb Space Telescope orbit

Shortly after launch, the complex and subtle tango of the telescope's unfolding will begin — a tango that will take three weeks to compelte. During this time, the control team on Earth will have to remotely unfurl the first parts of the Webb, an operation that must be carried out with great precision and timing.

There is no room for error: Because the telescope's final destination is 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) from Earth, if something doesn't work or breaks down, there will be no chance for repair missions.

Unprecedented new view

Despite a controversy around the name of the James Webb Space Telescope, such telescopes will give us access to unseen parts of the universe, hidden stars and planets and new worlds, and provide us with the chance to make new discoveries.

With the promise of observing the formation of galaxies, the birth of stars and planets and the appearance of the very early universe, the Webb mission seems likely to come up with intriguing and fascinating insights.

The Webb will definitely deepen and perhaps even change our understanding of the universe, its origin and early days. What new astonishing pictures will inspire the next generation of astronomers and science enthusiasts?

So cross your fingers that all goes well, as our view of the universe could change forever.

This article was updated to reflect the postponed launch date. 

Editor: Fabian Schmidt

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    NASA's Hubble Space Telescope wasn't able to send images between June 13 and July 15, 2021. A faulty computer memory system halted the telescope's operations. Only retired NASA experts managed to get it working again. For more than three decades, Hubble has provided fascinating images of distant stars and galaxies.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

Stars are born

    This is one of the most photogenic examples of the many turbulent stellar nurseries the Hubble Space Telescope has observed during its lifetime. The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor, NGC 2020, which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud. This satellite galaxy of the Milky Way is approximately 163,000 light-years away.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    Just as a new episode of "Star Wars" hit cinemas in 2015, Hubble took this picture of a cosmic lightsaber. The celestial structure is located about 1,300 light-years away. It's the birth of a star system — two cosmic jets beaming outward from a newborn star and some interstellar dust. The space telescope takes breathtaking pictures. Here are some more …

    A look back at Hubble's best images

Eyes in space

    Since 1990, the king of all space telescopes has been orbiting Earth at a speed of over 17,000 miles per hour (27,000 kilometers per hour) and an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers). Hubble is 11 meters (36 feet) long and weighs 11 metric tons (12.2 US tons), making it comparable in weight and size to a school bus.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    Hubble has helped us understand the birth of stars and planets, approximate the age of the universe and examine the nature of dark matter. Here we see a gigantic ball of gas created by a supernova explosion.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

Fleeting colors

    Different gases emit all kinds of different colors. Red, for instance, is a sign of sulfur. Green is hydrogen. And blue is oxygen.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    The first pictures Hubble sent back were a catastrophe, however, because its main mirror had been ground to the wrong shape. In 1993, Space Shuttle Endeavor took experts to Hubble to fix the problem, giving it a pair of glasses. That was just one of five updates the telescope has received over the years, the last one coming in 2009.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    Hubble took this amazing picture in December 2009. The blue dots are very young stars, just a few million years old. This kindergarten of stars is found in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby galaxy, and a satellite of our Milky Way.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

Butterfly?

    How about this snapshot from space? Nobody really knows what exactly Hubble had in its lens here, but that doesn't mean the shot is any less stunning. This image is just one of over 30,000 that Hubble has captured for the ages.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

Divine sombrero

    This virtually transcendent photograph is — like most Hubble images — a composition of many single shots. The Sombrero Galaxy is an unbarred spiral galaxy in the Virgo constellation and is located a mere 28 million light-years from the Earth.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    The telescope was named after the American astronomer Edwin Powell Hubble (1889-1953). He was the first person to observe that the universe is expanding. With this finding, he paved the way for our current cosmological understanding of the Big Bang as initiator of the universe.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    These column-shaped structures are found in the Eagle Nebula, around 7,000 light-years away from Earth. They were documented by Hubble and have received worldwide recognition under the name "Pillars of Creation."

    A look back at Hubble's best images

    Hubble is going strong, again. Due to its constantly sinking orbit, however, the telescope may reenter the Earth's atmosphere in 2024 and burn up. But its successor is already set: James Webb, being tested inside a thermal vacuum chamber here, is scheduled to be launched this year. Its workplace will be about 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) from Earth.

    A look back at Hubble's best images

Space smiley

    This, by the way, is another one of Hubble's creations — a space smiley! The easy explanation? It was made by bending light.

    Author: Judith Hartl (glb)


