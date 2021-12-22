James Webb: How a space telescope tore American scientists apart

It's hard to look away when you see headlines like "NASA refuses to rename giant homophobic telescope."

Or tweets that read: "So we'll have a homophobic Nazi-loving space telescope. Is it any wonder why we're such a screwed up country?"

Or "bringing up someone's progressive stance on race issues to downplay their participation in homophobia is anti-Black. It uses hetcis Black people as a shield and it erases queer Black people."

You don't need a telescope to see there's a heated debate in American astrophysics. It's a debate about discrimination, specifically homophobia; the historical figures we choose to honor by name and with monuments; responsibility; and what classifies as the truth.

That's where we're at in December 2021, as United States space agency NASA is readying itself to launch its largest space telescope since Hubble.

All this division and debate threatens to discourage young scientists from entering the field, not to mention possibly detracting from the exciting scientific data set to benefit humanity.

About a space telescope

The telescope in question is the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Watch video 03:00 A new space telescope

Scientists started work on the telescope even before its predecessor, Hubble, launched in 1990. But NASA says the JWST won't succeed or replace Hubble, it will add to Hubble's range. Unlike Hubble, it will detect light in the infrared range. That should let astronomers see through clouds of dust and gas in space and create clearer images of how the very first stars and galaxies formed, more than 13.5 billion years ago.

The telescope has been a very long time coming. It's also one of the most expensive missions in the history of space research, costing the US roughly $10 billion (€8.9 billion) from conception through to the end of its initial five-year operation.

The European Space Agency has provided two science instruments and an Ariane 5 rocket for the launch, currently (re)scheduled for December 25, 2021, at a reported total cost of €700 million. The Canadian Space Agency has provided sensors and instruments at a reported cost of 200 million Canadian dollars.

It's a big moment in space — and thus understandable that some refer to the telescope as a "monument" to international space discovery.

A look back at Hubble's best images Computer glitch solved NASA's Hubble Space Telescope wasn't able to send images between June 13 and July 15, 2021. A faulty computer memory system halted the telescope's operations. Only retired NASA experts managed to get it working again. For more than three decades, Hubble has provided fascinating images of distant stars and galaxies.

A look back at Hubble's best images Stars are born This is one of the most photogenic examples of the many turbulent stellar nurseries the Hubble Space Telescope has observed during its lifetime. The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor, NGC 2020, which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud. This satellite galaxy of the Milky Way is approximately 163,000 light-years away.

A look back at Hubble's best images Better than 'Star Wars' Just as a new episode of "Star Wars" hit cinemas in 2015, Hubble took this picture of a cosmic lightsaber. The celestial structure is located about 1,300 light-years away. It's the birth of a star system — two cosmic jets beaming outward from a newborn star and some interstellar dust. The space telescope takes breathtaking pictures. Here are some more …

A look back at Hubble's best images Eyes in space Since 1990, the king of all space telescopes has been orbiting Earth at a speed of over 17,000 miles per hour (27,000 kilometers per hour) and an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers). Hubble is 11 meters (36 feet) long and weighs 11 metric tons (12.2 US tons), making it comparable in weight and size to a school bus.

A look back at Hubble's best images Scoping out cosmic bubbles Hubble has helped us understand the birth of stars and planets, approximate the age of the universe and examine the nature of dark matter. Here we see a gigantic ball of gas created by a supernova explosion.

A look back at Hubble's best images Fleeting colors Different gases emit all kinds of different colors. Red, for instance, is a sign of sulfur. Green is hydrogen. And blue is oxygen.

A look back at Hubble's best images Hubble needs glasses The first pictures Hubble sent back were a catastrophe, however, because its main mirror had been ground to the wrong shape. In 1993, Space Shuttle Endeavor took experts to Hubble to fix the problem, giving it a pair of glasses. That was just one of five updates the telescope has received over the years, the last one coming in 2009.

A look back at Hubble's best images Space kindergarten Hubble took this amazing picture in December 2009. The blue dots are very young stars, just a few million years old. This kindergarten of stars is found in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby galaxy, and a satellite of our Milky Way.

A look back at Hubble's best images Butterfly? How about this snapshot from space? Nobody really knows what exactly Hubble had in its lens here, but that doesn't mean the shot is any less stunning. This image is just one of over 30,000 that Hubble has captured for the ages.

A look back at Hubble's best images Divine sombrero This virtually transcendent photograph is — like most Hubble images — a composition of many single shots. The Sombrero Galaxy is an unbarred spiral galaxy in the Virgo constellation and is located a mere 28 million light-years from the Earth.

A look back at Hubble's best images Hubble in the flesh The telescope was named after the American astronomer Edwin Powell Hubble (1889-1953). He was the first person to observe that the universe is expanding. With this finding, he paved the way for our current cosmological understanding of the Big Bang as initiator of the universe.

A look back at Hubble's best images Pillars of Creation These column-shaped structures are found in the Eagle Nebula, around 7,000 light-years away from Earth. They were documented by Hubble and have received worldwide recognition under the name "Pillars of Creation."

A look back at Hubble's best images In the starting blocks Hubble is going strong, again. Due to its constantly sinking orbit, however, the telescope may reenter the Earth's atmosphere in 2024 and burn up. But its successor is already set: James Webb, being tested inside a thermal vacuum chamber here, is scheduled to be launched this year. Its workplace will be about 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) from Earth.

A look back at Hubble's best images Space smiley This, by the way, is another one of Hubble's creations — a space smiley! The easy explanation? It was made by bending light. Author: Judith Hartl (glb)



About James Webb

James Webb was NASA's second-ever administrator — that is, its head or director, serving from 1961 to 1968. Before that, he had been an undersecretary at the US State Department.

In 2002, then-NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe decided to rename the telescope from the "Next Generation Space Telescope" in honor of Webb.

Webb "played a key role in retaining an active science program at NASA in the agency's early years," wrote a spokesperson in an email to DW.

That was the Cold War era, a time of social upheaval in the US. It was also the age of America's moon missions, but just short of Apollo 11, the first one to touch down.

Getting the US, or any country, to the moon was no mean feat. It was an intensely political era, and with the world still emerging from World War II, the huge sums of money it cost to do that were tricky to round up.

Webb had both served the politics of the day and managed to keep science at the center of it all. Thus, the idea to honor him with the renaming.

James Webb (center, at microphone) was something of a pivotal figure in the US during the Cold War era

But was anything specifically wrong with the original name? NASA wouldn't say.

"Changing mission names — for example, changing the Solar Probe Plus to Parker Solar Probe in 2017 — is not uncommon," is all NASA's Alise Fisher wrote in reply.

About historical homophobia (and more)

But the name James Webb has divided astrophysicists in America.

Some say Webb was homophobic, even possibly involved in efforts at the State Department and then NASA to sideline, fire and even "persecute" gay people. So by giving the telescope Webb's name, the question is whether NASA could be celebrating a legacy of discrimination and sending a negative signal to the next generation of astrophysicists.

"Science is not removed from the questions that the rest of society grapples with — we have bias, racism, sexism, homophobia," said Lucianne Walkowicz, an astronomer at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago and co-author of a petition to get the JWST renamed.

Walkowicz says the scientific community "continues to be unwelcoming to people who are LGBTQ or from marginalized identities, people of color, gender nonconforming or disabled. There are many ways in which science broadly and astrophysics more specifically is not welcoming to a lot of people."

Watch video 02:07 What is the Hubble Telescope?

So, while the JWST is an example of a high-profile mission — a celebration of human engineering — it is also "related to a broader grappling in the United States, which has come to a fever pitch with debates over monuments," says Walkowicz, along with whom those monuments honor.

NASA says it has investigated the allegations against Webb, found no evidence to support them, and rejects the demands to remove his name from the mission.

Unfairly accused?

Hakeem Oluseyi, author of A Quantum Life and president-elect of the National Society of Black Physicists, explored the accusations at length in his popular blog post "Was NASA's Historic Leader James Webb a Bigot?"

Oluseyi has come to the conclusion that Webb was unfairly accused, and that many accusers ignore information about how Webb promoted racial integration and equal opportunity at NASA.

"If it had been true that James Webb had been guilty of what these people claimed he was — and it's not true — then, yes, it would be relevant," said Oluseyi.

The accusers fail to provide context of the time and Webb's position, Oluseyi argued — for example, that Webb wasn't even at the top of the State Department. In his blog post, Oluseyi wondered "if Webb was just a 'good soldier' who when ordered to persecute gays […] did so, and when ordered to integrate NASA facilities in the South he did that, too."

He found more distance between Webb and the discrimination against gay people — which Oluseyi admits did place — along with other Cold War "security threats."

"If you served in a leadership position in a federal government during a time when there was a federal policy that was anti- any group, you are disqualified," he said.

As a Black person, Oluseyi believes he knows what discrimination looks and feels like — the psychological "radar," that heightened sensitivity you develop over the years.

No apologists, please

Walkowicz and her colleagues say that if you can take the credit for other people's good work as a director, then you can take the blame for their negative acts as well.

"Do they want a picture of James Webb being mean to a gay person?" said Walkowicz. "There is a cartoonish understanding of what discrimination looks like," she added.

"What would be counted as evidence, if not a NASA employee being interrogated and subsequently fired because of their sexual orientation? Does James Webb have to be in a room to be responsible?"

Space images influence the way we all see the universe — some even end up on fashionwear and mousepads

This debate has gotten very messy. From the outside, it feels as if former colleagues Oluseyi and Walkowicz are in a drunken pub brawl, with emotions running high.

"We were cool for a long time," Oluseyi said.

And there's no arguing with Walkowicz when she says "discrimination against queer people in astronomy is a persistent problem, effects the lives and outcomes of people in the field today, including junior astronomers."

Impact on the next generation

The nature of this debate is also potentially damaging to the futures of junior astronomers.

What should young scientists of any background make of tweets that slam a Black American scientist for questioning the facts by telling them to keep their "hetcis reading goggles"?

Some believe that a debate done like this can detract from the data that scientists say the JWST will deliver for the good of everyone.

"It is tiring. I don't want to have to think about this. I want to get excited about the new data that this telescope will produce. All of us just want to be excited about the data," said Walkowicz.

Oluseyi also appeared tired when speaking to DW. He said he has faced public attacks against his name and reputation.

And it begs the question: Is that how young scientists should view astrophysics today?

"Just like with all politics, the loud extremists are the ones who get the attention," said Oluseyi. "And these particular loud people are well connected and very smart," he added.

"They define the opposition, but I'm not the opposition. I want justice [like them]. I grew up under so much injustice — but I'm not thinking, let's flip it now, and let me be on top.

"Let's do it right."

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color The first woman of color in space: Mae Jemison Mae Jemison (left) is more than "just" the first astronaut of color. Sure, she was the first woman of color to fly on a US Space Shuttle and experiment with materials and bone cell research in space. But she has also worked in computer programming, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and reproductive biology. She runs a nonprofit STEM education foundation. And she's a keen jazz dancer.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color The second flew thrice: Stephanie Wilson Stephanie Wilson is another multitalented astronaut. Wilson is an aerospace engineer who worked on the Galileo spacecraft before NASA selected her as an astronaut in 1996. But she had to wait another 10 years before her first mission in 2006, flying again in 2007 and 2010. She is now part of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to send the first woman to the moon.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color And a third in 2006: Joan Higginbotham Joan Higginbotham was selected as a NASA astronaut in the same class as Stephanie Wilson. And she also waited 10 years to fly. As an electrical engineer, Higginbotham worked on various projects, including Space Shuttle Columbia, and was part of 53 shuttle launches over nine years. When she finally flew, Higginbotham was part of a crew that helped construct the International Space Station (ISS).

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color No shows: Cagle, Epps and Watkins Our gallery of female astronauts of color can't tell the whole story. Some may never fly. Yvonne Cagle has moved into NASA management. Jeanette Epps may ride the first Boeing Starliner-1 to the ISS. Jessica Watkins (center right) and Jasmin Moghbeli (center left), who has an Iranian background, are two of the newest recruits, the Turtles. If they're patient, they may fly in the next 10 years.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color Massaged message: Sian Proctor Sian Proctor isn't just one of relatively few female astronauts of color — she was also among the first "civilian science" crews to orbit Earth. Proctor flew with SpaceX's Inspiration4 in September 2021. They called it civilian, but they were all professional aviators and scientists. Proctor had even once applied to join NASA's astronaut corps and is one of the agency's Solar System Ambassadors.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color Other nations 1: China's taikonauts The United States and Russia have traditionally had all the firsts in space. But China has rapidly stepped up recently to change that view, not least as the first nation to land on the far side of the moon. In 2012, Liu Yang (pictured) became China's first active female astronaut. A year later, Wang Yaping followed and taught a physics lesson live from the Tiangong-1 space station.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color Other nations 2: Astronauts of Indian origin There have been a few female astronauts of Indian origin in the United States, such as Kalpana Chawla (pictured) and Sunita Williams. Chawla first flew on Space Shuttle Columbia as a robotic arm operator. Her second mission on Columbia was a fateful flight in 2003, during which all the crew died when the shuttle disintegrated on reentry to Earth's atmosphere.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color The tourists: On shoulders of giants Do space tourists count as astronauts? They travel to space and belong to an elite like "real" astronauts, so we count them. Iranian American Anousheh Ansari was the first female space tourist in 2006. Indian-born aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla (pictured) flew with her Virgin boss, Richard Branson, in 2021. Ansari's XPRIZE and Virgin Galactic have been in space travel cahoots for decades.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color Only one: South Korea's Yi So-yeon Yi So-yeon is not only the first South Korean female astronaut, but the first Korean — of any gender — to fly in space. A mechanical engineer working toward a PhD in biology, Yi was selected from 36,000 candidates to train in Russia for a flight to the ISS in 2008. She spent nine days in space. Her capsule landed badly when she returned, injuring her back. She resigned as an astronaut in 2014.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color Only one of two: Japan's Chiaki Mukai Japan's JAXA space program is one of the big four, along with the US's NASA, the European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos. But it has only ever had two female astronauts. The first was Chiaki Mukai (pictured). She flew on Space Shuttles Columbia and Discovery. The second, Naoko Yamazaki, flew on Discovery. To be fair, though, JAXA had just 11 astronauts in total, so it's done better than ESA.

Minority among elites: Female astronauts of color 50/50: Inclusive space in the UAE The United Arab Emirates has been charging ahead in space of late. It has built a growing satellite industry and successfully launched its first scientific mission to Mars. It also established an astronaut program that is proceeding with a gender balance that others may envy, selecting Noura Al-Matrooshi (right) and Mohammed Al-Mulla for the program in April 2021. They will train with NASA. Author: Zulfikar Abbany



Editor: Fabian Schmidt