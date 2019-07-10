 James Simon Gallery opens on Berlin′s Museum Island | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.07.2019

Culture

James Simon Gallery opens on Berlin's Museum Island

Beginning Friday, visitors will enter Berlin's Museum Island via the spectacular James Simon Gallery designed by star architect David Chipperfield.

James Simon Gallery large white building wioth columns (Ute Zscharnt/David Chipperfield Architects)

Since Ieoh Ming Pei's glass pyramid for the Louvre in Paris, no entrance building for a museum has attracted as much attention as the new James Simon Gallery in Berlin.

When the building flanking Berlin's central culture hub is officially opened on Friday in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the vexed issue of creating a fitting gateway to the world-famous Museum Island will finally have an impressive architectural fix.

The Berlin office of David Chipperfield Architects took their time to create the best solution: The James Simon Gallery is the product of a 20-year planning process and decade-long construction phase.

Serving as a visitor center, and in the future providing direct access to the Pergamon and the Neues Museum, the James Simon Gallery is situated in the center of Museum Island, which itself was developed in its current capacity in the late 1990s. From the gallery, an underground Archaeological Promenade will at some point lead to four of Museum Island's five museum buildings.

Watch video 13:00

Arts & Culture - Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Gateway to Museum Island

It was "exciting and difficult to understand what it was," legendary architect David Chipperfield told DW of his office's attempts to conceive the complex project. It wasn't simply another museum, but "a collection of different concerns and requirements the Museum Island needs," he said.

In the end, the gallery is "an orientation and an assembly place for larger visitor groups," he added, as well as a "connector" that directly links visitors to the island's museums.

The James Simon Gallery also contains a changing exhibition space, and an auditorium designed to present lectures and films. The building is also a bridge to the city, Chipperfield said.

A cafe with a large terrace is to stay open at night after the museum closes. In Berlin's historic center, which is rich in cultural buildings, the view from the terrace alone could make the gallery a new favorite among Berliners.

James Simon Gallery, indoor of building, hallway and stairs leading down (Ute Zscharnt/David Chipperfield Architects)

Stairs lead to the large auditorium where visitor groups will gather

Role models

The new gateway to Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built on the narrow strip of land where an entrance building by famed local architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel stood until 1938. The latter was typical of the classicist architectural language that still shapes the appearance of Museum Island, and which Chipperfield and his chief designer Alexander Schwarz have drawn upon, and inevitably updated. 

"The gallery's tall, extremely slender columns show respect for their historical role models," said Hermann Parzinger, Director of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Read moreBerlin's Treasure Trove

Chipperfield is not an advocate of the "form follows function" school, and it shows in the approach to the two-decade project. 

"The purpose of the building is presumably to complete Museum Island as a public space," said Alexander Schwarz, director of the David Chipperfield Berlin office.

"Developing architecture from this — not directly from function, but from the place, from the sanctuary for art and science, was certainly a process that was not easy," he added, referring to the long consultation process with the museum representatives, and the need to preserve historical monuments — also central to Chipperfield's transformation of the ruins of the Neues Museum into an elegant, modern museum.

opening of James Simon Galery, Alexander Schwarz, David Chipperfield, Hermann Patzinger (DW/S. Peschel)

Alexander Schwarz, David Chipperfield and Hermann Patzinger

Honoring James Simon

The gallery is named after Jewish philanthropist and patron James Simon, without whose foundations the Berlin museums would not be what they are.

The bust of beautiful Nefertiti and the Ishtar Gate are just two of the great treasures the passionate art collector donated to the Berlin collections. Ten thousand objects were donated by the man born in 1851 into a wealthy textile dynasty, are which are housed in ten museums.

Having died in 1933, Simon's memory was expunged by the Nazis, with only one small exhibition dedicated to the collector over the last century. Now, his memory is again being honored in a cabinet at the Bode Museum.

James Simon Gallery large video screens (DW/S. Peschel)

A video installation honors the gallery's namesake

"The fact that the James Simon Gallery is named after him is a tribute to him and the Jewish bourgeoisie in Berlin," said Michael Eissenhauer, director general of the National Museums in Berlin.

'Historical moment'

The new building is a kind of business card for Museum Island that beckons visitors to "find their way to the various museums," said Hermann Parzinger. The opening is "an historic moment because it will be the only building added to the historic ensemble of Museum Island" that is not yet completed, he added. 

Parzinger said the gallery was ultimately a "modern keystone" that gives closure to the island's turbulent 180 year history.

  • Literature museum in Marbach (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Hildebrandt)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A tiny Acropolis

    The Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach opened in June 2006. Chipperfield fluently interwove elegant motifs of classical architecture with contemporary formal language. The museum plays with perspectives and vistas, contrasting daylight and artificial light. It offers an optimal space for the exhibition of sensitive paper exhibits.

  • The Neues Museum in Berlin was designed by Chipperfield (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Sensitive reconstruction

    In 2003, reconstruction and renovation work began on the Neues Museum in Berlin according to Chipperfield's plans. Together with the architect Julian Harrap, the British architect developed the concept of "supplementary restoration," in which the original substance was preserved. The museum, which was severely damaged during the Second World War, was closed for decades before it reopened in 2009.

  • Museum Folkwang in Essen (picture-alliance/imagebroker/T. Robbin)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Chic modernism in Germany's Ruhr area

    In 2010, the Folkwang Museum in Essen opened the new David Chipperfield wing. It comprises six pavilions that complement the original museum building, which stands under historical preservation. With its huge pale green front made of recycled glass, the cubic structure radiates tranquillity.

  • Turner Contemporary in Margate (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fuller)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A seaside museum with a painter's perspective

    The new Turner Contemporary Gallery opened in 2011 in Margate on the Kent coast in southeastern England. The art gallery has played a key role in the city's revitalization. The once pulsating seaside resort was coming to terms with a sharp drop in visitor numbers and falling investment. The building aims to attract new visitors and makes a lasting impact on the cityscape.

  • Hepworth Museum in Wakefield (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hoelzl)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Interconnected cement construction

    Redesigned in 2012 as part of an inner-city development project, the old harbor quarters in Wakefield, England, was supplemented with a new museum building for the Hepworth Museum, as conceived by David Chipperfield. Surrounded by water on two sides, the building nested on the banks of the Calder River consists of 10 trapezoidal concrete hexahedra of different sizes.

  • David Chipperfield's 'Veles e Vents' in Valencia (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tack)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A landmark of sail and wind

    "Veles e Vents" — sail and wind — is the name of the building in the port of the Spanish city of Valencia. Erected in 2006 on the occasion of what is probably the most important sailing race in the world, the "America's Cup," the building is designed to resemble a sailboat. What's extraordinary is that the terraces were designed so as to ensure there is a clear view of the sea from every point.

  • Museum of Culture in Milan by David Chipperfield (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/O. Gonzalez)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    An airy cultural center

    The Museo delle Culture "MUDEC" in Milan has been uniting the Archaeological Museum, a marionette workshop, a film school and a center for non-European cultures since the beginning of 2015. The renovation of the building, which formerly was a place for industrial workers, includes a glazed inner courtyard, around which the exhibition rooms open up.

  • Mexico, Museum Jumex (imago)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A modern art castle

    The Museo Jumex in Mexico City has been home to over 2000 exhibits by international, Mexican and Latin American artists since 2014. Founded in 2001, Eugenio Lopez's private collection focuses on contemporary art. The museum building is based on 14 supports, which merges the surrounding public plaza with the ground floor.

    Author: Isabel Surges (ct)


