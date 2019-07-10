James Simon Gallery opens on Berlin's Museum Island

Since Ieoh Ming Pei's glass pyramid for the Louvre in Paris, no entrance building for a museum has attracted as much attention as the new James Simon Gallery in Berlin.

When the building flanking Berlin's central culture hub is officially opened on Friday in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the vexed issue of creating a fitting gateway to the world-famous Museum Island will finally have an impressive architectural fix.

The Berlin office of David Chipperfield Architects took their time to create the best solution: The James Simon Gallery is the product of a 20-year planning process and decade-long construction phase.

Serving as a visitor center, and in the future providing direct access to the Pergamon and the Neues Museum, the James Simon Gallery is situated in the center of Museum Island, which itself was developed in its current capacity in the late 1990s. From the gallery, an underground Archaeological Promenade will at some point lead to four of Museum Island's five museum buildings.

Watch video 13:00 Arts & Culture - Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Gateway to Museum Island

It was "exciting and difficult to understand what it was," legendary architect David Chipperfield told DW of his office's attempts to conceive the complex project. It wasn't simply another museum, but "a collection of different concerns and requirements the Museum Island needs," he said.

In the end, the gallery is "an orientation and an assembly place for larger visitor groups," he added, as well as a "connector" that directly links visitors to the island's museums.

The James Simon Gallery also contains a changing exhibition space, and an auditorium designed to present lectures and films. The building is also a bridge to the city, Chipperfield said.

A cafe with a large terrace is to stay open at night after the museum closes. In Berlin's historic center, which is rich in cultural buildings, the view from the terrace alone could make the gallery a new favorite among Berliners.

Stairs lead to the large auditorium where visitor groups will gather

Role models

The new gateway to Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built on the narrow strip of land where an entrance building by famed local architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel stood until 1938. The latter was typical of the classicist architectural language that still shapes the appearance of Museum Island, and which Chipperfield and his chief designer Alexander Schwarz have drawn upon, and inevitably updated.

"The gallery's tall, extremely slender columns show respect for their historical role models," said Hermann Parzinger, Director of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Read more: Berlin's Treasure Trove

Chipperfield is not an advocate of the "form follows function" school, and it shows in the approach to the two-decade project.

"The purpose of the building is presumably to complete Museum Island as a public space," said Alexander Schwarz, director of the David Chipperfield Berlin office.

"Developing architecture from this — not directly from function, but from the place, from the sanctuary for art and science, was certainly a process that was not easy," he added, referring to the long consultation process with the museum representatives, and the need to preserve historical monuments — also central to Chipperfield's transformation of the ruins of the Neues Museum into an elegant, modern museum.

Alexander Schwarz, David Chipperfield and Hermann Patzinger

Honoring James Simon

The gallery is named after Jewish philanthropist and patron James Simon, without whose foundations the Berlin museums would not be what they are.

The bust of beautiful Nefertiti and the Ishtar Gate are just two of the great treasures the passionate art collector donated to the Berlin collections. Ten thousand objects were donated by the man born in 1851 into a wealthy textile dynasty, are which are housed in ten museums.

Having died in 1933, Simon's memory was expunged by the Nazis, with only one small exhibition dedicated to the collector over the last century. Now, his memory is again being honored in a cabinet at the Bode Museum.

A video installation honors the gallery's namesake

"The fact that the James Simon Gallery is named after him is a tribute to him and the Jewish bourgeoisie in Berlin," said Michael Eissenhauer, director general of the National Museums in Berlin.

'Historical moment'

The new building is a kind of business card for Museum Island that beckons visitors to "find their way to the various museums," said Hermann Parzinger. The opening is "an historic moment because it will be the only building added to the historic ensemble of Museum Island" that is not yet completed, he added.

Parzinger said the gallery was ultimately a "modern keystone" that gives closure to the island's turbulent 180 year history.