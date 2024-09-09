James Earl Jones: Darth Vader and Mufasa voice actor dies

The actor passed away at 93, and the cause of death is still unclear. In addition to voice acting in "Star Wars" and "The Lion King," Jones also portrayed characters in movies such as "Field of Dreams."

American actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93, his agent Barry McPherson said Monday.

McPherson said Jones died at his home surrounded by family member.

Jones passed away on Monday morning, and the cause of death is still unclear.

Jones was the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars films and Mufasa in Disney's 1994 animated hit "The Lion King."

He was awarded Tonys for 1969 Broadway show "The Great White Hope" and the 1987 show "Fences."

He won Emmys in 1991 for the TV series "Gabriel's Fire" and "Heat Wave."

In 1977, he won a Grammy for best spoken word album, "Great American Documents."

This is a breaking news article and will be updated...

wd/mf (Reuters, AFP)