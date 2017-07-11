James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

He was the first James Bond, and for many fans, the best one. The legendary actor Sean Connery died at the age of 90.

But the actor's achievements and good looks were recognized throughout his lifetime as well. Connery was voted "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine at the age of 59, and 10 years later, another survey determined that he was the "Sexiest Man of the Century."

Managing to maintain a heartthrob status well at an advanced age would be an achievement for any actor — but as years passed, Connery's charisma seemed to grow. With his silver hair, healthy tan, and muscular stature and dazzling charm, Sean Connery was a world star, in front of and behind the cameras.

By the time he had been voted "Sexiest Man Alive" in 1989, the Scotsman was already far advanced in his career. Connery had become a legend as a James Bond actor, and had earned also respect even from contemporary critics in his impressive roles. He garnered an Oscar, and was often viewed as an involved and committed figure in public life.

The perfect gentleman

This was not foreseeable at the beginning of his career. Born in Edinburgh on August 25, 1930, he had a humble background. He left school early and struggled to make ends meet through odd jobs. But even at a young age, he already had an athletic body. He used that to his advantage and began doing intensive bodybuilding. This allowed him, among other things, to win a Scottish bodybuilding championship as well as work as a nude model at the art academy.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Looking good at any age Sean Connery is one of Hollywood's few male stars who managed to take off his shirt and still leave a good impression at every age. He's seen here as secret agent James Bond, taking a bath in "Diamonds Are Forever." Here's a look back at Connery's oeuvre in honor of his 90th birthday on August 25.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Popular with the women During his film career, Connery got around. His 007 films made him a sex symbol, and off camera he also exudes style and elegance, like here with actress Jeanne Moreau at the Cesar Awards in 1987. In "real" life, Sean Connery has been married to Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune since 1975.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Small steps to fame Before Sean Connery rocketed to stardom as a British secret agent, he worked his way up the Hollywood ladder with bit parts. His first taste of success came in 1958, when played alongside Lana Turner in "Another Time, Another Place."

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Birth of a star His breakthrough came with the first James Bond film in 1962. In "Dr. No," the handsome Scottish actor enchanted co-star Ursula Andress on screen — and countless fans off screen.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Thriller with Hitchcock Early on in his career, Sean Connery aimed to establish himself as a multifaceted actor. In 1964, he worked with legendary director Alfred Hitchcock on the psycho-thriller "Marnie," playing a wealthy widower who tries to help a kleptomaniac.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Box office success Meanwhile, Connery was expanding on his success with the Bond series. The third film, "Goldfinger" (1964), exceeded everyone's expectations and brought in $125 million at the box office.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Redefining himself In the 1970s, Sean Connery increasingly tried to free himself from the James Bond label — and it worked. He did manage to make the most of his athletic figure in other films, though, too — including "Zardoz," a post-apocalyptical flick from 1974.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 'The Man Who Would Be King' In John Huston's film from 1975, Sean Connery played an eccentric Briton, who becomes a ruler in Kafiristan, a historical region in what is now Afghanistan. Off screen, Connery was critical of Great Britain and a proponent of Scottish independence.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Back to the 14th century "The Name of the Rose" was based on a book by Italian author Umberto Eco. The 1986 film enjoyed particular success in Germany, where it also received funding. Sean Connery plays the Franciscan friar William of Baskerville and Christian Slater his apprentice in the film produced by Bernd Eichinger.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 And the Oscar goes to... ...Sean Connery! In 1987, he received Hollywood's highest honor for his supporting role as Jimmy Malone in the mafia drama "The Untouchables." He also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for a BAFTA.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Supporting star In later years, Sean Connery passed the heroic lead roles on to his younger colleagues and enjoyed smaller parts. Here in "Highlander" (1986), he appeared alongside Christopher Lambert in a small but important supporting role. The action-fantasy picture led to a sequel in 1991.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Slow farewell In the 90s, things started to slow down for Sean Connery, though he presented a solid performance here in "The Avengers" in 1998 as Sir August de Wynter. Blockbusters, however, were few and far between.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Retirement from Hollywood In 2003, Sean Connery said good-bye to the big screen. His last role was in "The League of Extraordinary Gentleman," an action film based on a comic book series. After that, he lent his voice to the animated feature "Sir Billi" and concentrated on his private life.

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 Bye-bye, Sean Sean Connery hasn't made many headlines in recent years and rarely makes public appearances. He is enjoying a quiet retirement with his wife at their houses in Europe and the Caribbean. He turns 90 on August 25. Author: Jochen Kürten (kbm)



Taking off as James Bond

Both the theater and film world took notice of the athletic beau. Starting in the mid-1950s, he took roles as a supporting actor, but with rather limited success. It wasn't until two Hollywood producers were looking for an actor for a new spy movie after others had rejected the offer, that the young Connery took a chance, auditioned for the role — and was cast in what would become the part of his life.

The first Bond film, Dr. No, became a box office hit in 1962. Connery proved to be the ideal choice for the role of the British secret service agent.

Numerous sequels followed, turning Connery into an international star. But to him, even that just wasn't good enough — and he also claimed to be underpaid. After the fifth Bond film, there was a break. The actor began to seek out other genres, and ended up playing some very demanding roles.

A first (and better paid) comeback as Bond followed in 1971 with Diamonds Are Forever — but he donated his record salary of over $1 million to a Scottish educational charity he co-founded. And 12 years later, he could be persuaded once again to play Bond in Never Say Never Again, which became a huge success — and was his final farewell to the role. Today, he's still often lauded as the best Bond of all time.

Oscar for The Untouchables

In the meantime, Connery was establishing his reputation as a serious actor — with varying degrees of commercial success. He gave some remarkable performances in The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986) and The Untouchables (1987), for which he received his only Oscar.

In between, often in supporting roles, he helped make big Hollywood blockbusters even more successful. Movies like Highlander (1985), Indiana Jones (1989) and Robin Hood (1991) hugely benefited from his middle-aged charm.

In the 1990s, Sean Connery performed in a few less notable films, but by then he had already developed other interests.

When he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000, the Scottish patriot was clad in a kilt during the ceremony. He was later honored by his hometown Edinburgh with the Freedom of City award, which he considered to be more important than knighthood.

The actor had always been a vocal support of independence for his native Scotland, and he established a foundation to benefit talented young Scots.

He officially retired from acting upon receiving the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. Beyond a few voice roles for special projects, his performance in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) was his final one. Not a bad title for a last movie — as Sean Connery has proven for decades to be a true gentleman both on and off-screen.