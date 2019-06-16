 Jamal Khashoggi: UN finds ′credible evidence′ linking Saudi crown prince to murder | News | DW | 19.06.2019

News

Jamal Khashoggi: UN finds 'credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to murder

The UN said that Khashoggi was "the victim of a brutal and premeditated" murder, "planned and perpetrated" by Saudi officials. The journalist was allegedly strangled in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Jamal Khashoggi & Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be investigated over the the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

That is the conclusion of Agnes Callamard, the UN's Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, who on Wednesday issued her report on the killing. 

Callamard cited "credible evidence" that high-level Saudi officials were implicated in the "premeditaed" murder.

"Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law," Callamard said in her report based on a six-month probe.

The report stressed that "no conclusion is made as to guilt," but Callamard called for "targeted sanctions" against the prince.

There was no immediate reaction to the 100-page report from Riyadh, but the kingdom has regularly denied Prince Salman's involvement in Khashoggi's murder.

The report will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council, whose 47 members include Saudi Arabia, on June 26.

'Chilling and gruesome' materials

Callamard led an international inquiry into the killing in the Saudi consulate In Istanbul.

Agnes Callamard has criticized Saudi authorities for blocking the investigation

Callamard criticized Saudi authorities for blocking the investigation

After a visit to Turkey in February, Callamard said that Turkish investigators were hampered in their investigation of Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul.

"Evidence collected during my mission to Turkey shows (a) prima facie case that Mr Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia," Callamard said.

The UN investigator said that her team could not find Khashoggi's remains but they did have access to a part of "chilling and gruesome audio materials" that were obtained by Turkish authorities.

Read more: Khashoggi killers received training in the United States — report

'Lack of transparency'

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia's ruling family, was killed on October 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He had been living in exile in the US and was picking up paperwork ahead of his marriage.

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses media at Ankara airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Presidential Press Service )

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Turkey shares audio recordings

    November 10: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reveals that officials from Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • Men gather at the symbolic funeral service for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Fatih Mosque courtyard in Istanbul. (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Symbolic funeral prayers

    November 16: A symbolic funeral prayer for Khashoggi is held in the courtyard of the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. Yasin Aktay, advisor to President Erdogan, speaks at the service.

  • Turkish police search two villas with the help of sniffer dogs as part of the investigation into murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/O . Orsal)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi-owned villas searched

    November 26: Turkish forensic police bring the investigation to the Turkish province of Yalova, where sniffer dogs and drones search two Saudi-owned villas in the village Samanli.

  • Amnesty International demonstrator hold up signs outside the barricaded Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul to mark 100 day since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    100 days since killing

    January 10: Amnesty International Turkey members demonstrate outside the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, marking 100 day since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. One woman holds up a street sign which reads "Jamal Khashoggi Street". The organization has called for an international investigation into the case.

  • Türkei Istanbul | Protest gegen Mord an Jamal Khashoggi vor Konsulat Saudi-Arabiens (picture-alliance/abaca/Depo Photos)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi murder trial begins

    January 3: The Khashoggi trial begins in Saudi Arabia, where state prosecutors say they will seek the death sentence for five of the eleven suspects. A request for the gathered evidence has been send to Turkish authorities. A date for the second hearing has not yet been set.

  • UN human rights expert Agnes Callamard shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara (pictur-alliance/AP Photo/Turkish Foreign Ministry/C. Ozdel)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    UN inquiry team in Turkey

    January 28: Agnes Callamard, who is leading the UN probe into the handling of the Khashoggi case, arrives in Ankara where she meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The human rights expect will stay in the country for the rest of the week to speak with prosecutors and others involved in the case.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


His murder sparked international outcry. Saudi Arabia initially denying that he had been killed and US intelligence officials, among others, accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of direct involvement in the murder.

Read more: From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia

Following the murder, Turkish media published photos showing individuals from Salman's inner circle at the Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was later murdered. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Khashoggi's murder reached the top levels of the Saudi government.

In January, Saudi authorities opened the murder trial in Riyadh, with the state prosecution announcing it would seek death sentences for five of the 11 suspects.

Turkish officials sought to have the Saudi suspects extradited to Turkey to stand trial there, but Saudi Arabia repeatedly turned down the requests.

UN's extrajudicial executions investigator Callamard has denounced the lack of transparency at the kingdom's Khashoggi murder trial.

Watch video 06:12

Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing

shs/rt  (Reuters, AFP)

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

