Jakub Jósef Orliński: Countertenor and Break Dancer

A singer or dancer? Jakub Jósef Orliński of Poland is both: he takes the opera stage as a countertenor and hits the streets as a break dancer. And he’s won several awards in both disciplines.

Why Germans Are so Crazy about Bread

When Germans travel abroad, they often miss the huge selection of breads they’re used to from home. What’s so special about German bread?

JR CHUO: Saving Coral Reefs with Scissor Art

JR CHUO from the UK draws inspiration from coral reefs. He replicates them in his elaborately cut scissor art to build awareness about the dangers they face. Rising ocean temperatures put their very existence at risk.

Freak de l'Afrique: Afrobeats for the Dancefloor

DJ Nomi and DJ Mista Wallizz heat up the dancefloor with their African beats. They’re part of the Freak de l’Afrique collective and help popularize African music in Europe – from amapiano to ndombolo and coupé décalé

The Secrets of Ponte Vecchio in Florence

The famous Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, northern Italy, has spanned the Arno River since 1345. And it carries all kinds of secrets and stories. Photographer Francesco Gasperini reveals a few of them.

