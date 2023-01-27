  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
DW Sendung Euromaxx 28.01.2023 Jakub Jósef Orliński
Image: Warner Classics

Jakub Jósef Orliński: Countertenor and Break Dancer

30 minutes ago

A singer or dancer? Jakub Jósef Orliński of Poland is both: he takes the opera stage as a countertenor and hits the streets as a break dancer. And he’s won several awards in both disciplines.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MmTR

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

DW Sendung Euromaxx 28.01.2023 Brot
Image: DW

Why Germans Are so Crazy about Bread

When Germans travel abroad, they often miss the huge selection of breads they’re used to from home. What’s so special about German bread?

 

 

 

DW Sendung Euromaxx 28.01.2023 JR CHUO, Scherenschnitte
Image: DW

JR CHUO: Saving Coral Reefs with Scissor Art

JR CHUO from the UK draws inspiration from coral reefs. He replicates them in his elaborately cut scissor art to build awareness about the dangers they face. Rising ocean temperatures put their very existence at risk.

 

 

 

Freak de l'Afrique: Afrobeats for the Dancefloor

DJ Nomi and DJ Mista Wallizz heat up the dancefloor with their African beats. They’re part of the Freak de l’Afrique collective and help popularize African music in Europe – from amapiano to ndombolo and coupé décalé

 

The Secrets of Ponte Vecchio in Florence

The famous Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, northern Italy, has spanned the Arno River since 1345. And it carries all kinds of secrets and stories. Photographer Francesco Gasperini reveals a few of them.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 28.01.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 28.01.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 29.01.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 29.01.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 29.01.2023 – 17:30 UTC
MON 30.01.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 30.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 29.01.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History2 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Sports22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

Science20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage