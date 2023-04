Miodrag Soric

Montenegro's incoming president, Jakov Milatovic, has pledged to speed up his country's EU accession negotiations. "I believe that Germany will support the EU integration of Montenegro", Milatovic told DW in Podgorica. At the same time, the 37-year-old former economy minister has promised to curb corruption, strengthen ties with Serbia and follow the EU's policy toward Russia.