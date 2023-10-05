Jakarta's first autistic community café

SocietyIndonesiaJakarta's first autistic community caféTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIndonesiaAyu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti in Jakarta39 minutes ago39 minutes agoThe Kouji Genki Project is the first Jakarta neurodivergent cafe, founded by a Japanese woman who has an autistic son, who was initially a barista at the café. He now trains and recruits other neurodivergent friends to work as coffeemakers there.https://p.dw.com/p/4RHFwAdvertisement