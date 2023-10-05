  1. Skip to content
Jakarta's first autistic community café

Ayu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti in Jakarta
39 minutes ago

The Kouji Genki Project is the first Jakarta neurodivergent cafe, founded by a Japanese woman who has an autistic son, who was initially a barista at the café. He now trains and recruits other neurodivergent friends to work as coffeemakers there.

