Jakarta community cafe puts autism in focus

The Kouji Genki Project is Jakarta's first neurodivergent cafe, founded by a Japanese woman with an autistic son. Initially, he was a barista at the cafe. Now he trains and recruits other neurodiverse friends to work alongside him.