SocietyIndonesia

Jakarta community cafe puts autism in focus

Ayu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti in Jakarta
15 hours ago

The Kouji Genki Project is Jakarta's first neurodivergent cafe, founded by a Japanese woman with an autistic son. Initially, he was a barista at the cafe. Now he trains and recruits other neurodiverse friends to work alongside him.

Bakhmut, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia 'lying' about Bakhmut, Wagner says

Conflicts5 hours ago
Kenya's final farewell to Mau Mau heroine Kimathi

How prepared is Taiwan for a potential Chinese attack?

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Eurovision 2023: And these are the last 10 finalists

Israel, Gaza militants continue to trade heavy fire

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

