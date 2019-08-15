 Jair Bolsonaro to Merkel: Reforest Germany, not Amazon | News | DW | 15.08.2019

News

Jair Bolsonaro to Merkel: Reforest Germany, not Amazon

Brazil's president says Angela Merkel should focus on reforesting Germany rather than threatening to withhold funds for Amazon projects, media report. Jair Bolsonaro has opened the rain forest to corporate clear-cutting.

Brazil: US company Cargill (picture-alliance)

Jair Bolsonaro has delivered a forceful response to the announcement by Germany over the weekend that the Environment Ministry would freeze funding for protection projects in the Amazon while he is president of Brazil. Deforestation has spiked under the novice president's nationalist regime.

"I would like to give a message to the beloved Angela Merkel," Bolsonaro, who has a well-documented history of misogynist statements, told Brazilian media late Wednesday. "Take your dough and reforest Germany, OK? It's much more needed there than here."

Read more: 'No need' for German Amazon aid?

Over the weekend, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze had announced that Germany would withhold €35 million ($39 million) in funding for Amazon support projects because of the clear-cutting that has been enabled in the first seven months of the president's economically liberal regime. Bolsonaro, who would like to put an end to protected regions in the Amazon altogether, has previously accused Germany of attempting to "snaffle" Brazil by withholding financing.

Read more: EU-Mercosur free trade deal — What you need to know

Watch video 42:36

The guardians of the Amazon

War of words

It's not the first time that the Amazon has found itself at the center of a tussle between the German and Brazilian governments. Merkel had previously expressed her concerns about environmental and human rights protections in the rain forest in June. Bolsonaro pointed out that Germany has a major financial stake in being one of the world's top emitters — and, until that is rectified, it would be rather cheeky to chastise Brazil.

Brasilien | Satellitenbild Regenwaldabholzung in Mato Grosso (Map Biomas Alerta/Landsat)

Images show 465 hectares of deforestation in Mato Grosso in February

Brazil's national space research institute, INPE, has reported increased deforestation since Bolsonaro took power. Amazon clear-cutting was up 88% in June from the previous year — and in July it was up 278%. Bolsonaro fired the head of INPE, saying the institute's science was the work of foreign climate activists.

Watch video 01:51

Farmers, environmentalists criticize EU-Mercosur trade deal

The Amazon rain forest is known as the Earth's "green lung" because of its crucial rule in absorbing human-generated carbon emissions and generating oxygen to help keep the air breathable and slow the permanent damage caused by climate change. Within Germany's borders, there are about 11.4 million hectares (280 million acres), according to government figures, which represents about one-third of the surface land — a number that has increased slightly in the past decade.

  • People attend the 2019 Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/F. Vieira)

    Brazilians march for Pride

    Hundreds of thousands march

    Swathes of Brazilians took to the streets of the capital Sao Paolo for one of the world's biggest gay pride marches. Participants carried a giant rainbow flag as they marched, while 19 moving stages entertained the crowd with live performances by well-known Brazilian artists. LGBT+ activists gave speeches encouraging resistance to the conservative politics that have taken over Brazil.

  • People attend the 2019 Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/C. Faga)

    Brazilians march for Pride

    Change in tone

    While the Pride march is usually a time for celebration, this year, many participants said they were attending because they are concerned that their freedoms were increasingly under threat. "I came to fight against homophobia and disrespect," said 31-year-old Monique Barber, who said she had experienced verbal attacks at the start of the march.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign that says LGBTI+ against Bolsonaro at the 2019 Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/F. Vieira)

    Brazilians march for Pride

    'LGBTI+ against Bolsonaro'

    Same-sex marriage has been legal in Brazil since May 2013, but many people fear the views of recently elected President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who took office in January. Bolsonaro once described himself as a "proud homophobe." He has said he would rather have a dead son than a gay son, and he has told reporters Brazil "can't be a country of the gay world, of gay tourism."

  • A man wears a Free Lula flag at the 2019 Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/F. Vieira)

    Brazilians march for Pride

    'Free Lula'

    Many also expressed their support for jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence for numerous corruption charges. Lula's face could be seen on the giant rainbow flag that was carried down the street as well as on participant's clothing. One man draped himself in a flag that said "free Lula."

  • Two men kiss at the 2019 Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Antoine)

    Brazilians march for Pride

    Landmark court decision

    Most recently, LGBT activists in Brazil won a major battle in July when Brazil's Supreme Court voted to criminalize discrimination against homosexuals and transgender people. Bolsonaro criticized the ruling as "totally wrong." He said the decision would hurt LGBT people because employers would be less likely to hire them out of fear that they could be taken to court "if they make a joke."

    Author: Louisa Wright


mkg/rt (dpa, KNA)

