Jailed Turkish writer Ahmet Altan wins Scholl literary prize

Despite his imprisonment, Turkish author and journalist Ahmet Altan continues to speak his mind. His tireless critiques of Turkey's Kurdish policy and the Armenian Genocide have earned him the Geschwister-Scholl Prize.
In September 2016, Ahmet Altan, founder of the now-banned Turkish newspaper Taraf, was arrested for the first time. The government in Ankara accused him of being a member of the Gülen movement, and thus of the coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On February 16, 2018, the dissent journalist and author was sentenced to life in prison on a vague charge, an alleged "dissemination of a subliminal message" on a TV program a day before the coup.
"You can imprison me but you cannot keep me here. Because, like all writers, I have magic, I can pass through your walls with ease," Altan wrote in I Will Never See the World Again, the 2018 book he penned in his cell in the maximum security Silivri Prison, and for which he is being awarded the prestigious Geschwister-Scholl literary prize on Monday.
Systematic intimidation of journalists
The infamous Silivri detention center is the same jail where German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel claims he was tortured during his near year-long incarceration. Indeed, the verdict against Altan and five other journalists was announced on the day that Yücel was finally released from custody.
"[Ahmet Altan's] fate, unfortunately, exemplifies the situation of many independent journalists in increasingly authoritarian or also dictatorial societies," said the Geschwister-Scholl Prize jury that awarded the €10,000 ($9,000) literary prize to the imprisoned Turkish journalist.
Read more: Hans Scholl: Fighting for freedom until death
His case also reflects the current showdown within the Turkish judiciary. On November 4, 2019, the sentence was reduced from life to 10 years and six months. At the same time, he and the journalist Nazli Ilicak were released on condition that they regularly report to the police.
However, a few days later, the Attorney General's office filed an objection and Altan is back in prison.
Ahmet Altan and his daughter are reunited following his release from Silivri on November 4. However, he was back in prison 8 days later
Staunch critic despite imprisonment
The renewed arrest caused great consternation internationally. Christian Mihr, CEO of Reporters Without Borders, called the re-arrest another example of Turkey's "judicial arbitrariness."
"This judicial farce, emblematic of a period where politically motivated show trials have become the norm, must be brought to an end," said Amnesty International's Europe Director, Marie Struthers. "He was prosecuted, jailed and convicted without a shred of evidence, purely because of his opinions. [His re-arrest] compounds an already shocking catalog of injustice he has been subjected to," she added.
The Turkish writer and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, who was charged with "insulting Turkishness" in 2005, also found clear words: "It is unacceptable that the law is disregarded in this way and the judgments of the Supreme Court are so boldly trampled on," the Turkish writer commented in the Süddeutsche Zeitung. "As long as the systematic injustices against Altan continue and we remain silent, it will be shameful for us and our humanity," he added.
Read more: On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: Author Asli Erdogan speaks:
Just reward
But Altan himself has refused to be silenced. For bravely stating his case from prison in I Will Never See the World Again, he was awarded the 40th Geschwister-Scholl literary award given since 1980 in honor of Sophie and Hans Scholl, the siblings who resisted Hitler and the Nazis through non-violent protest and were henceforth executed. Past winners include journalist Glenn Greenwald, Chinese writer Liao Yiwu, Russian journalist Anna Politkowskaya and GDR writer Christa Wolf.
In the collection of essays, Altan writes about his personal experience in pre-trial detention, his encounters with police officers, prosecutors and judges, and his fellow inmates in the overcrowded cell in the prison.
Read more: Istanbul's planned new cultural center exposes deep political divides
According to the jury of the prize, these revealing reports "testify to a great stability, to the decision, despite all deprivations, to be stronger than the interrogators, accusers and judges."
"Ahmet Altan asserts his inner freedom in a moving and courageous manner," the jury went on about texts written in "dialogue with world literature" that are also "a document of resisting and of intellectual independence."
"Ahmet Altan speaks for all those who stand for the truth and defend the freedom, even under the most difficult conditions. In this way, he himself defends the freedom and reminds of the legacy of the siblings Scholl," added the jury.
Echoing the writer's own words, the jury concluded "that with the magic power of the writer, he can also easily pass through the walls of prison."
Power of inner freedom
In April, the jailed dissident author also published a letter from prison for DW on the occasion of Press Freedom Day.
"I recommend to everyone who, for whatever reason, feels trapped, oppressed, or distressed to look for a sentence that belongs to them alone. It may be that they won't find that sentence, but just searching for it is, in itself, comforting and cheering," he wrote. "Freedom can only be found in adventures in our own minds. No matter how thick the walls around you are."
Prominent Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan was among those detained in a government crackdown following the failed coup attempt of 2016. He was rearrested after an appeal of the ruling that set him free. (12.11.2019)
Together with Iranian artist Shirin Neshat and the Mongolian publisher Enkhbat Roozon, the German-Turkish author has been honored by the Goethe-Institut. Akhanli talked with DW about his writing — and state persecution. (28.08.2019)
Deniz Yücel and Asli Erdogan are among hundreds of writers and journalists who have been jailed in Turkey since last year's attempted coup. Both were awarded the Prize for the Freedom and Future of the Media in Leipzig. (06.10.2017)
Garance Le Caisne of France has won the Scholl Prize for her book about bravery in the Syrian war, a true story. The award remembers the Scholl siblings, who were executed for their resistance work under the Nazi regime. (21.11.2016)
A court has ordered the release of Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak after the journalists served more than three years in prison. Their case has been symptomatic of the post-coup crackdown on the media in Turkey. (05.11.2019)
Chinese author and dissident Liao Yiwu, who has lived in Germany since 2011, spoke with DW about his new book, Chinese society and the winner of Nobel Prize in Literature Mo Yan. (04.09.2013)
To mark World Press Freedom Day, imprisoned Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan appeals for original thought. (03.05.2019)
Three years ago, a failed coup in Turkey led to a media crackdown. Since then, journalists have banded together to document the cases of reporters imprisoned or charged with crimes against the state. (15.07.2019)
Prominent Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan has been detained shortly after being released from a previous arrest. Media say he has been accused of sending "subliminal messages" to foment a coup. (23.09.2016)
Turkey has purged and arrested tens of thousand of people all because of one man blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt: Fethullah Gulen. Who is Turkey's public enemy number one and what do we know about his organization? (06.04.2018)
German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel says that he was tortured during his near year-long detention in Turkey. In court testimony seen by DW, he holds Turkish President Erdogan personally responsible for the abuse. (10.05.2019)
For four months, Turkish author Asli Erdogan sat behind bars in an Istanbul prison. Now living in exile, she spoke to DW about the political situation in her homeland, and the long-term trauma inflicted by torture. (24.04.2019)
He fought Hitler with slogans and leaflets; that cost him his life. On September 22, the founder of the White Rose movement Hans Scholl would have turned 100. A look back at the famous resistance group against Hitler. (21.09.2018)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Germany for a controversial state visit. Despite his authoritarian style, many German-Turks continue to cheer him on. Cabaret artist Fatih Çevikkollu tells DW why. (27.09.2018)
In an open letter, Orhan Pamuk, JM Coetzee and other prominent figures have called on Turkey to release author Ahmet Altan and his brother Mehmet. They're among the latest victims of Turkey's post-coup purge. (14.09.2016)
Was the GDR really the better Germany? Does standing up for your own political ideals pay off? Christa Wolf has her qualms — and yet she defends the moral advantages of socialist daily life. (08.10.2018)
Once the symbol of modern Turkey, the Ataturk Cultural Center has been abandoned for a decade since closing in 2008. Amid furious debate about its future, many are unhappy with the current grand plans for the site. (25.05.2018)