Jadon Sancho's immediate future should lie in Dortmund

It happened in a flash. Jadon Sancho was loitering 30 yards from goal, calmly observing play as Dortmund weaved possession down the right wing.

But as soon as Thorgan Hazard burst through on the edge of the box, Sancho sprang into action. Within three seconds he was in position to coolly tap home his 17th goal of the season.

Involved in a total of 35 goals so far, he's only nine behind goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

Sancho's latest strike handed Dortmund a slim 1-0 victory over Freiburg in Matchday 24 and kept them in the title conversation. For Sancho, it highlighted just one of his many impressive qualities that has Europe's elite on notice.

Many believe he'll be playing elsewhere at season's end, but the youngster is right where he should be for the immediate future.

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told BBC Sport this week.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave."

Dortmund CEO coach Watzke and coach Favre want to keep Jadon Sancho.

It was the strongest indication yet that Sancho could stay in Germany for at least one more season. The 19-year-old's future has been talked about incessantly this season, with most commentators discussing a transfer as if it's inevitable.

Why wouldn't England's most exciting youngster want to play in the ritz and glamor of the Premier League, the greatest football league on earth?

Trailblazer breaking records

Sancho has already proven to be a trailblazer among England's next generation. His unique path to find stardom in Germany points to a young man who is aware of which environment will hand him the best tools to excel.

Selecting Dortmund over Manchester City has already paid off. Choosing with BVB over a move to reported suitors Manchester United and Liverpool would also pay off.

After scoring his 17th goal of the season, Sancho has already matched the previous goalscoring record for an Englishman at a German club. When Kevin Keegan fired home his 17 goals for Hamburg they won the Bundesliga title and he was crowned Footballer of the Year.

The Ballon d'Or may be out of reach this season for Sancho, but a Bundesliga title could still be in the cards and even a Champions League title challenge remains a possibility.

To throw away a starring role in an exciting young team, that is only going to get better, to play either Europa League football with Manchester United or battle for a starting position at Liverpool makes little sense.

Jadon Sancho celebrating a goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Main man

"For us, it would be best if he stays at Borussia Dortmund," Watzke said. "I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon."

That is an understatement. In his last 13 Bundesliga matches, Sancho has scored 11 goals and assisted on nine. He has scored and created goals from right wing, left wing, through the center, and from set pieces.

Sancho's spatial awareness is exceptional for a player still learning his trade. He can spot and execute passes through defensive blocks and has a knack for timing his runs to suit gameplay.

And he holds an uncanny ability in fostering quick understandings with teammates, particularly seen through combinations with Marco Reus, Achraf Hakimi and new signing Erling Haaland.

His character, too, has been tested this season. And he's responded brilliantly.

Directly before his recent run of form, Sancho was suspended by the club for returning home late from international duty. It seemed a drastic and dangerous punishment from management, who risked upsetting one of their stars. A lesser player could have sulked and fallen further out of favor.

Sancho reacted by kickstarting the greatest run of form in his career so far.

Jadon Sancho has struck up an immediate understanding with Erling Haaland.

EPL calling too soon

All those qualities of course point to a big move. There seems to be little doubt that Dortmund will not be able to hold onto Sancho and enjoy his prime years.

But at 19, Sancho has time to spend more time becoming one of the Bundesliga's greatest imports before going on to make a name in the Premier League.

Dortmund are certainly in no rush to cash-in on Sancho, who arrived for just under €8 million ($8.9) from Man City. His contract runs until 2022.

"It's not a question of money... We have enough money. We want titles," Watzke said.

And for Sancho, continuing his progression in an encouraging environment, alongside exciting and seasoned teammates, will only be beneficial at this stage of his career.

He only has to look at the fortunes of players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and even Kevin de Bruyne (to Chelsea), to see that personal and team success is not guaranteed with a move to England.

Even if Dortmund fail to deliver trophies to Sancho this season, one more year - or even a couple - to truly etch his name into Bundesliga history books could be the best option for long-term prosperity.