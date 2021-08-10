Jadon Sancho is a winger for Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund and England. He moved to the Bundesliga in 2017 from English Premier League club Manchester city.

Regarded as one of the biggest young talents in football, Jadon Sancho made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 17, when he was subbed on in a match against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 21, 2017. He has since established himself as a regular in BVB's starting 11, and earned his first callup to England in October 2018.