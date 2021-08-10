Visit the new DW website

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is a winger for Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund and England. He moved to the Bundesliga in 2017 from English Premier League club Manchester city.

Regarded as one of the biggest young talents in football, Jadon Sancho made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 17, when he was subbed on in a match against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 21, 2017. He has since established himself as a regular in BVB's starting 11, and earned his first callup to England in October 2018.

David Alaba

The top Bundesliga transfers ahead of the new season 10.08.2021

As the Bundesliga kickoff approaches, the league will be without David Alaba and Jadon Sancho. But there is plenty of intrigue about new arrivals such as Donyell Malen and Lukas Nmecha.
19.09.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Dortmund: Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1. Spieltag im Signal Iduna Park. Dortmunds Giovanni Reyna bejubelt sein Tor zum 1:0. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Foto: Bernd Thissen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Gio Reyna ready to fill Jadon Sancho void at Borussia Dortmund 09.08.2021

Jadon Sancho's departure could be reason for pessimism at Dortmund, but the club has been here before. A smart recruiting and blooding system means Gio Reyna is ready-made to help replace the England winger this season.
Soccer Football - Europa League Final - Villarreal v Manchester United - Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland - May 26, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the match Pool via REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Opinion: Jadon Sancho can take United up a gear – if Solskjaer knows how to use him 23.07.2021

In four years with Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has proven his qualities as a world class attacking talent. He can bring those much-needed qualities to Manchester United, too, if used correctly, writes DW's Matt Ford.
FOTOMONTAGE: Wechsel von Jadon SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund) zu Manchester United offenbar perfekt. Archivfoto: Torjubel Jadon SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund) nach Tor zum 0-1, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung,. Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. 78. DFB Pokal Finale, RB Leipzig (L) - Borussia Dortmund (DO) im Olympiastadion in Berlin/ Deutschland am 13.05.2021. ##DFL / DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/ or quasi-video## Â

Jadon Sancho officially unveiled at Manchester United 23.07.2021

England international Jadon Sancho was officially unveiled as a Manchester United player on Friday. The 21-year-old scored 50 goals in 137 games over four seasons for Borussia Dortmund and cost a reported €85 million.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Police officers stand guard as England fans gather during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Euro 2020 opinion: England team let down by moronic minority 12.07.2021

Though penalties cost England again, those who missed can hold their heads high. But some of their achievements are tarnished by the violent, brainless actions of a few 'fans', writes DW's Matt Pearson from Wembley.
ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: England fans show their support prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: EU-based England fans revel in Rome 04.07.2021

As the COVID-19 delta variant rages in the UK, the European Championship quarterfinal between England and Ukraine was sealed off to fans from England. That created a rare spectacle in Rome on Saturday night.
TOPSHOT - England's forward Jadon Sancho (C) is marked by Ukraine's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (R) and Ukraine's midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk (L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021. (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

England's Jadon Sancho continues battle for domestic recognition 03.07.2021

Jadon Sancho capped off a career-defining week by helping England reach the Euro 2020 semifinals. Manchester-bound in the summer, Sancho’s talents may finally receive the recognition they deserve domestically.
Belgium's midfielder Thorgan Hazard holds a press conference at the team's base camp at the Belgian National Football Centre in Tubize on June 29, 2021 during the UEFA EURO 2020 competition. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Perpetually written off, Thorgan Hazard is forging his own path 01.07.2021

Thorgan Hazard has spent most of his career in the shadows, first of his brother and then of Jadon Sancho. Given his performances for Belgium at Euro 2020 and Sancho's Dortmund departure, this could be Thorgan's time.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 13: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Olympic Stadium on May 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England 29.06.2021

When Germany face England on Tuesday night, they will almost certainly not have to worry about Jadon Sancho. England coach Gareth Southgate's decision to keep Sancho sidelined is one that few in Germany can understand.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - Czech Republic v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 22, 2021 England's Jadon Sancho with manager Gareth Southgate as he gets ready to come on as a substitute Pool via REUTERS/Neil Hall

Euro 2020: Jadon Sancho still on standby but England roll on 22.06.2021

A first half header from Raheem Sterling secured England victory over Czech Republic and top spot, but Jadon Sancho has yet to convince Gareth Southgate. Croatia join that pair in the next round thanks to Luka Modric.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 13: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Olympic Stadium on May 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund renew talks 05.06.2021

It was the longest-running transfer saga of last summer and it ended with Jadon Sancho staying at Borussia Dortmund. Now, according to reports in Germany, Manchester United have officially renewed their interest.
Dortmund players celebrate their sides first goal scored by Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,Pool)

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund's season turned on unfair exit clause 16.05.2021

Borussia Dortmund secured Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win over Mainz on Sunday. Edin Terzic and his men have turned it around, but DW's Matt Pearson believes that the ripple effect of one call was decisive.
Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (R) is congratulated by Dortmund's German forward Julian Brandt (L) and Dortmund's Polish defender Lukasz Piszczek (C) after he scored the 3-2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany on May 8, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Sancho fires Dortmund to invaluable win over RB Leipzig 08.05.2021

Jadon Sancho fired Borussia Dortmund to a victory that propels them a big step closer to Champions League football. The Black and Yellows also gain the mental edge over Leipzig ahead of Thursday’s German Cup final.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v Zenit Saint Petersburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 28, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Martin Meissner

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla on opposite trajectories 08.03.2021

With two away goals and a one-goal advantage, Dortmund are in a strong position in their Champions League last-16 game versus Sevilla. Just like before the first leg, the two teams are heading in opposite directions.
Links: Fußball: Bundesliga, FC Bayern München - 1. FC Köln, 23. Spieltag in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Robert Lewandowski (M) bejubelt sein Tor zum 2:0 mit Leon Goretzka (r) und Joshua Kimmich. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Rechts: Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, right, celebrates after scoring on penalty kick his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund chasing different goals 05.03.2021

In Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund boast the Bundesliga's two top strikers. But the rivals have very different objectives ahead of Saturday's game in Munich.
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - March 2, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

German Cup: Sancho fires Dortmund into final four with Gladbach in downward spiral 02.03.2021

Borussia Dortmund are into the final four of the German Cup following a narrow win at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Englishman Jadon Sancho scored the only goal as Gladbach’s winless streak stretches to five games.
