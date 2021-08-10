Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Jadon Sancho is a winger for Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund and England. He moved to the Bundesliga in 2017 from English Premier League club Manchester city.
Regarded as one of the biggest young talents in football, Jadon Sancho made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 17, when he was subbed on in a match against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 21, 2017. He has since established himself as a regular in BVB's starting 11, and earned his first callup to England in October 2018.
Jadon Sancho's departure could be reason for pessimism at Dortmund, but the club has been here before. A smart recruiting and blooding system means Gio Reyna is ready-made to help replace the England winger this season.
In four years with Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has proven his qualities as a world class attacking talent. He can bring those much-needed qualities to Manchester United, too, if used correctly, writes DW's Matt Ford.
Thorgan Hazard has spent most of his career in the shadows, first of his brother and then of Jadon Sancho. Given his performances for Belgium at Euro 2020 and Sancho's Dortmund departure, this could be Thorgan's time.
With two away goals and a one-goal advantage, Dortmund are in a strong position in their Champions League last-16 game versus Sevilla. Just like before the first leg, the two teams are heading in opposite directions.
Borussia Dortmund are into the final four of the German Cup following a narrow win at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Englishman Jadon Sancho scored the only goal as Gladbach’s winless streak stretches to five games.