Jacob Blake shooting: US leagues postpone games over racial injustice

The US Basketball league NBA on Thursday postponed three playoff games for the second consecutive day. It follows an unprecedented walkout by players over racial injustice after the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake.

Multiple NFL teams also canceled scheduled practice sessions on Thursday in the wake of massive protests that started in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and spread to cities across the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks players decided to boycott their playoff game on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across US sports. Other sporting leagues followed suit, starting with the Major League Baseball which delayed three games before they were due to begin, while Major League Soccer postponed five of the six scheduled games.

The NBA has said it hopes to resume the season by the weekend, even as the league faced criticism from President Donald Trump.

"They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country," Trump said.

more to come...

