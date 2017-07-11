 Jacob Blake protests: Teenager charged in Kenosha shootings | News | DW | 27.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Jacob Blake protests: Teenager charged in Kenosha shootings

The teen was charged with fatally shooting of two protesters and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin. Among others, he faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide — the most serious crime in the state.

Demonstrators use shields and a dumpster for cover as they confront police

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and injuring of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The incident took place during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle R. faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he could face a mandatory life sentence.

Watch video 01:51

National Guard sent in after Kenosha protests turn deadly

more to come...

kmm/rt (Reuters, AP)

Advertisement