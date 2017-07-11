Jacob Blake protests: Teenager charged in Kenosha shootings

The teen was charged with fatally shooting of two protesters and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin. Among others, he faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide — the most serious crime in the state.
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and injuring of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The incident took place during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kyle R. faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he could face a mandatory life sentence.
