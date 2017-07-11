Jacob Blake protests: Teenager charged in Kenosha shootings

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and injuring of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The incident took place during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle R. faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he could face a mandatory life sentence.

