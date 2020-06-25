 Jürgen Klopp′s Liverpool crowned Premier League champions | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.06.2020

Sports

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool crowned Premier League champions

Klopp's team have ended 30 years of hurt after Chelsea defeated title rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool last won the English league championship in 1990.

Jürgen Klopp punches the air (picture-alliance/Offside/C. Wilson)

Liverpool were crowned Premier League Champions on Thursday night after nearest challenger Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jürgen Klopp's team now have an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table, with seven games to play. It is the earliest any team in Premier League history has ever sealed the title.

Liverpool last won the English championship in 1990 and it's the 19th time the club has won the domestic title, one less than Manchester United.

Klopp 'epitomizes' the club

Kenny Dalglish, who was the last manager to lead the Anfield club to title glory 30 years ago, was effusive in his praise of the current incumbent: "Since Jürgen came in, he epitomizes everything the club stands for," Dalglish said. "We'll have a lot more days to look forward to as long as Jürgen's there."

Liverpool were in scintillating form on Wednesday night after they thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 to put pressure on Manchester City ahead of City's trip to face Chelsea on Thursday. The Liverpool result meant only victory would do for Pep Guardiola's team, something they were unable to achieve after goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian saw off City and, with it, any faint hopes they had of retaining their title.

