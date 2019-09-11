Jürgen Klopp selected as FIFA best coach

Germany's Jürgen Klopp has been dubbed coach of the year at the FIFA Best awards in a ceremony held at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

"I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is," Klopp said on winning the award.

Klopp beat out two other finalists, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

He is the third German winner of the prize, which has been awarded since 2010. Former Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes and national trainer Joachim Löw also received the award in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

