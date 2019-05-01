Jürgen Klopp selected as FIFA best coach

Germany's Jürgen Klopp has been dubbed coach of the year at the FIFA Best awards in a ceremony held at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

"I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is," Klopp said on winning the award.

Klopp came ahead of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

He is the third German winner of the prize, which has been awarded since 2010. Former Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes and national trainer Joachim Löw also received the award in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Messi and Rapinoe win top player awards

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Lionel Messi saw off stiff competition to win the best player of the year award for a record sixth time.

The Argentine managed to claim the prize, which was formerly known as the Ballon d'or, despite not reaching the Champions League final. Archrival and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo came third.

Defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk, who led Liverpool to Champions League glory, sandwiched the two domineering players of the modern game.

Messi's win at the gala event came in a season where he did win the Spanish league title, as well as the European golden boot. "I want to thank those who gave this prize to me," he said, "even though individual awards are a secondary thing to me. It is a unique moment and it is good to celebrate it with my family and my children."

US co-captain Megan Rapinoe won the women's version after leading her country to World Cup glory in July.

The 34-year-old won the Golden Boot in France, as well as the Golden Ball for being the tournament's standout player .

Rapinoe beat fellow World Cup winning co-captain Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze to the crown awarded by world football's governing body.

Attacking midfielder Rapinoe gives her victory speech at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy

