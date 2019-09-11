 Jürgen Klopp selected as FIFA best coach | News | DW | 23.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Jürgen Klopp selected as FIFA best coach

Liverpool trainer Jürgen Klopp has received an award as coach of the year at the FIFA Best ceremony in Italy. Klopp led Liverpool to the Champions League title in June.

Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

Germany's Jürgen Klopp has been dubbed coach of the year at the FIFA Best awards in a ceremony held at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

"I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is," Klopp said on winning the award.

Klopp beat out two other finalists, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

He is the third German winner of the prize, which has been awarded since 2010. Former Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes and national trainer Joachim Löw also received the award in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

tj/rc (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Fußball Trainer David Wagner Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium

Schalke coach David Wagner: 'Jürgen Klopp can't learn anything from me' 11.09.2019

David Wagner is the latest man tasked with steering Schalke back to the road to success. The German-American coach spoke to DW about the Bundesliga, the Premier League and his good friend Jürgen Klopp.

UEFA Super Cup - Liverpool vs Chelsea

Another trophy for Liverpool, but also food for thought for Klopp 14.08.2019

Liverpool have won the UEFA Super Cup on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea over 120 minutes. Jürgen Klopp starts his season with silverware, but he may not have liked everything that he saw in Istanbul.

UEFA Champions League Finale | Tottenham Hotspur v FC Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp guides Liverpool to Champions League glory 01.06.2019

Two sides with very different European pedigree faced off in Madrid in the Champions League final, but for the first time since 2012 Jürgen Klopp won a final as Liverpool sealed their ninth European title.

Advertisement