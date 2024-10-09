Jürgen Klopp named head of global soccer at Red Bull

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach Jürgen Klopp is set to become global head of sports for soft drink firm Red Bull.

German coach Jürgen Klopp has been appointed head of global soccer for Red Bull, the company said on Wednesday, in his first job since leaving Liverpool earlier this year.

Red Bull is the owner of several clubs, including Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The 57-year-old German coach left Liverpool having won a Champions League and one Premier League since joining in 2015.

Klopp, who ended a successful nine-year stint with Liverpool earlier this year, will be starting on January 1, 2025.

"I want to develop, improve and support the incredible soccer talent that we have," Klopp said.

Klopp was Borussia Dortmund coach from 2008 and 2015, and led the team to the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012, as well as to the Champions League final in 2013.

His new responsibilities will be for a string of football teams owned by Red Bull across the world, including RB Leipzig, the New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.

This breaking news alert will be updated. Refresh your browser for the most up-to-date version.