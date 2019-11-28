 Jürgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract until 2024 | News | DW | 13.12.2019

News

Jürgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract until 2024

German coach Jürgen Klopp has led Liverpool to Champions League glory. With his team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, he has now put pen to paper on a new deal.

Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has agreed to a contract extension until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Friday. 

Under Klopp's leadership, the Reds lifted the Champions League trophy last season and currently top the Premier League table.

This season Liverpool went unbeaten in the first 16 games, and are eight points clear of Leicester City for the top spot on the Premier League table. Should Liverpool lead the table at the end of the season, Klopp will have ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for the English league title. 

The club on Friday hailed Klopp as the "best there is," saying: "Back in 2015 we used the phrase ‘ideal fit’ when we appointed Jürgen. This continues to apply today and, if anything, the circumstances make it more pertinent."

"We consider him to be the best there is," it added. 

Read more: Champions League: Jürgen Klopp shows substance over style to break trophy drought

  • Fußball Liverpool Trainer Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/AFP/P. Ellis)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    'In Klopp we trust'

    After just four years at the club, it seems difficult to imagine a Liverpool without Jürgen Klopp. Having led the club to Champions League glory, Klopp is still looking for his first Premier League title, and based on their flying start to the season, this could be Liverpool's year. For their manager, it's been a long road that started...

  • Jürgen Klopp (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Playing career

    ... as a player in Germany's second division. Jürgen Klopp played professional football for 15 years, spending 11 of them in Mainz. He started out as an attacker but ended his career as a defender. He retired midway through the 2001-02 season to fill the coaching vacancy at Mainz after the club sacked head coach Eckhard Krautzun. As a player, he never made it to the Bundesliga.

  • Jürgen Klopp at Mainz (AP)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Making Mainz

    During Klopp's playing career, Mainz frequently fought against relegation to the German third tier. That changed when he took the helm at the club. In Klopp's third season, Mainz earned promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in club history. Klopp enjoyed three seasons in the top flight before Mainz were relegated again in 2007. He left the club a year later to join Borussia Dortmund.

  • Jürgen Klopp Borussia Dortmund (picture alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Big step up to BVB

    Klopp's appointment was part of a broader strategy change at Borussia Dortmund: to make football stars instead of buying them. He committed to 20-year-olds Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic as his center back pair — the youngest in the Bundesliga. Dortmund finished in sixth place and fifth place in his first two seasons at the club.

  • Jürgen Klopp holding the Bundesliga title (Picture-alliance/dpa/T. Silz)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Trophy run

    From 2010 to 2012, Klopp lead Dortmund to their most successful two-year stretch in club history. They won their first Bundesliga title in nearly a decade in 2010-11. Klopp backed that accomplishment up by leading BVB to their first ever domestic double the following season.

  • Jürgen Klopp in the stands (Reuters)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Fan favorite

    It didn't take long for Dortmund fans to fall in love with Klopp. His press conferences became a weekly spectacle and his energy on the touchline became contagious. On the pitch, he implemented an active, high-pressing system that brought BVB, a club that was only a few years removed from near insolvency, back to the pinnacle of German football.

  • Jürgen Klopp holding Marcel Schmelzer (picture alliance/augenklick)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    European precipice

    Klopp did not secure domestic silverware after that two-year run, but he did lead Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013 — their first final since their 1997 title. His side ultimately came up short against Bayern Munich, losing 2-1 late on to hand their German rivals a piece of their treble that year.

  • Jürgen Klopp (Reuters/Ina Fassbender)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Bitter end

    Klopp's last season with Dortmund in 2014-15 was far worse than any other. His side was second bottom at the winter break, though Klopp wound up leading them to a seventh placed finish. He did manage to get BVB to the German Cup final before losing to Wolfsburg. Dortmund and Klopp decided to part ways after the season, ending his seven-year stint with the team.

  • Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/A. Livesey)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    'The Normal One'

    It didn't take long for Klopp to land back on his feet. Liverpool appointed the German coach in October of 2015, less than five months after he parted ways with Dortmund. In his first press conference, Klopp dubbed himself "The Normal One" — after being asked how he fitted in compared to the likes of Jose Mourinho, who notoriously once called himself "a special one."

  • Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/M. Steele)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Roaring Reds

    Liverpool fans took to Klopp's highly animated coaching approach, but it didn't initally lead to success. The Reds finished eighth in the Premier League in his first season, though he did lead them to the Europa League final before losing to Sevilla. But he guided Liverpool to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish the following season before their third place finish this past season.

  • Fußball UEFA Europa League Jürgen-Klopp-Masken (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Adored once again

    Much like he was in Dortmund, Klopp has become a club favorite at Liverpool. His passionate personality and the attractive attacking football enabled by players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have proved a real hit in the stands.

  • Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Niederlage für Liverpool (Getty Images/S. Botterill)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Opportunity missed

    In 2017-18, Klopp guided Liverpool to the brink of the biggest title in European club football. However, an injury to Mo Salah and two blunders by German goalkeeper Loris Karius put paid to Liverpool's hopes of winning the 2018 Champions League.

  • UEFA Champions League Finale | Tottenham Hotspur v FC Liverpool (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    Opportunity taken

    One year later it all came good for Jürgen Klopp. At the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League, beating another Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0 in the final. This was his first trophy with Liverpool and his first Champions League title.

  • Fußball FIFA Weltfußballer-Wahl | Trainer des Jahres Jürgen Klopp (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

    Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

    The Best

    On the strength of having guided Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League title - and a second-place finish in the Premier League, Jürgen Klopp won the 2019 FIFA "Best" award in the coaching category, beating out Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp, Chuck Penfold


German national Klopp left Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and later took the reins in Anfield, marking the first time the former Mainz defender had managed a team outside of the Bundesliga. 

"For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve," Klopp said Friday in a statement on the club's website.

"When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other. If anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complimentary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024."

"If I didn’t I would not be re-signing," he added.

Watch video 00:29

Jürgen Klopp praises Liverpool's "big heart"

stb/rt (Reuters, dpa)

