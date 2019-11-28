Jürgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract until 2024

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
German coach Jürgen Klopp has led Liverpool to Champions League glory. With his team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, he has now put pen to paper on a new deal.
The aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster still haunts English football. That feeling has intensified with the news that former police superintendent David Duckenfield has been acquitted of manslaughter.
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been named men's coach of the year at the FIFA's 'The Best' award ceremony in Italy. Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe picked up individual honors in the men's and women's categories.
It's been a long journey for Jürgen Klopp - from a second-division player to winning the FIFA 'Best' award. The German coach's crown achievement so far was leading Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League title.
