Jürgen Klinsmann

Jürgen Klinsmann is a former striker and is currently a coach. He coached the German national soccer team in the lead-up to and during the 2006 World Cup and later managed the US men's national soccer team.

Klinsmann, born in 1964, was a very successful striker playing in the top leagues in Germany, Italy and the UK in the 1980s and 90s, before hanging up his boots and moving to the United States. As a player, Klinsmann won both the 1990 World Cup with West Germany and then Euro 96 with Germany. He turned to coaching with Germany ahead of the 2006 World Cup, leading them to a third-place finish at the tournament. As US head coach he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013. In November 2019 he replaced Ante Covic as coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. On February 11, 2020 he announced his resignation from the post via Facebook.

DW Teaser Podcastproject fußball.

German football identity: Derek Rae & Steve Cherundolo 13.06.2021

In the penultimate episode of the season, James is joined by the unofficial mayor of Hanover and the official voice of the world's most popular football video game. Together former Hannover 96 legend Steve Cherundolo and renowned commentator Derek Rae discuss German football identity and its relationship with US soccer.

Hertha Berlin: More money, more problems 29.01.2021

From Big City Club to Big City Circus, what's behind Hertha's downturn despite the injection of big money from investor Lars Windhorst? Can a problem be solved by throwing money at it?
Bruno Labbadia Trainer Wolfsburg, vor dem Spiel Hertha BSC Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg 1. Bundesliga 2017/2018, 1. BL, 1. Bundesliga, DFL, Fuﬂball, Fussball, soccer, Herren, M‰nner, Maenner, Deutschland, Germany Berlin, 31.3.2018, Olympiastadion *** Bruno Labbadia Manager Wolfsburg before the match Hertha BSC Berlin VfL Wolfsburg 1 Bundesliga 2017 2018 1 BL 1 Bundesliga DFL Soccer Soccer Soccer Men Men Maenner Germany Germany Berlin 31 3 2018 Olympiastadion

Opinion: Bruno Labbadia is more than a firefighter at Hertha Berlin 31.05.2020

Hertha Berlin's PR crises involving Jürgen Klinsmann and then Salomon Kalou already feel like a long time ago. Bruno Labbadia is inspiring a renaissance that has helped the clubs' off-field problems fade away.
21.12.2019, Berlin: Fußball: Bundesliga, Hertha BSC - Borussia Mönchengladbach, 17. Spieltag, Olympiastadion. Berlins Trainer Jürgen Klinsmann blickt konzentriert vor Spielbeginn. Foto: Andreas Gora/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin label Jürgen Klinsmann's leaked diary allegations 'disgusting' 26.02.2020

The recriminations from Jürgen Klinsmann's short spell at Hertha Berlin continue. A leaked document has revealed explosive allegations from the former USMNT boss, which Hertha have labeled "disgusting and outrageous."
Hertha Berlin's new German head coach Juergen Klinsmann reacts after his team scored during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany on November 30, 2019. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jürgen Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin: from Big City Club to Big City Circus in 76 days 13.02.2020

Jürgen Klinsmann was meant to be the fresh new face of Hertha Berlin. But after just 76 days, he quit, leaving Hertha in a relegation battle. Still, the club president has denied that this plunged Hertha into chaos.
Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich in Berlin, on January 19, 2020. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Goretzka and Thiago begin to remedy midfield malaise 19.01.2020

Bayern Munich started 2020 with a crushing victory over Hertha Berlin. Their display bore hallmarks of recent title wins and there were signs that Leon Goretzka and Thiago could solve a thorny midfield issue.

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Juergen Klinsmann of Berlin looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Olympiastadion on December 21, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Kern/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann hits coaching license snag at Hertha Berlin 15.01.2020

Jürgen Klinsmann is in hot water with the German football authorities. The Hertha Berlin head coach has failed to produce a valid coaching license and could miss his side's clash with Bayern on Sunday as a result.
BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Juergen Klinsmann of Berlin looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Olympiastadion on December 21, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Kern/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Klinsmann's Hertha revolution continues with January transfer window 31.12.2019

Two new coaches, a record signing and a rich investor, 2019 was a year of change for Hertha. But with Jürgen Klinsmann in charge and rumors about Granit Xhaka and Julian Draxler, they look set to start 2020 with a bang.
Union Berlin - Cologne (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures 08.12.2019

League leaders Gladbach beat Bayern at home at the last, Dortmund ran riot against Düsseldorf, and Julian Nagelsmann defeated his old club. On Sunday, Union Berlin extended their great home run against sorry Cologne.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha BSC - Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - December 6, 2019 Hertha BSC coach Juergen Klinsmann before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga: Klinsmann bags first point for Hertha Berlin, but has chill winter in store 06.12.2019

At first glance, 2-2 in Frankfurt is more than a fair result for new Hertha Berlin coach Jürgen Klinsmann. But Hertha have a grim string of fixtures in store, and may rue losing this 2-0 lead.
Bayern Munich's midfielder Serge Gnabry reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Munich, southern Germany, on November 30, 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip up, Lucien Favre lives to fight another day 01.12.2019

It was another thrilling weekend of Bundesliga action. Bayern Munich slipped to a surprise defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen and Jürgen Klinsmann returned to club management but narrowly lost out to Favre's Dortmund.

Dortmund's Swiss coach Lucien Favre (L) greets Hertha Berlin's German head coach Jurgen Klinsmann prior the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany on November 30, 2019. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann can succeed at Hertha Berlin but will need support 30.11.2019

Jürgen Klinsmann returned to the Bundesliga after 10 years away from club management. His team suffered a narrow defeat, but success is possible for the 1990 World Cup winner.
Dortmund's German defender Mats Hummels (2nd L) walks off the pitch after taking a red card during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany on November 30, 2019. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: 10-man Dortmund spoil Klinsmann's debut 30.11.2019

Borussia Dortmund have to make it hard for themselves, don't they? Two goals in two minutes looked to set them on their way, but drama followed. Lucien Favre knows how big this result is for him and his team.
27.11.2019, Berlin: Jürgen Klinsmann, der neue Trainer von Hertha BSC, gibt mit Hertha-Manager Michael Preetz (r) eine Pressekonferenz zu seiner Vorstellung. Der ehemalige Bundestrainer und Ex-Bayern-Coach Klinsmann übernimmt bis Saisonende das Traineramt beim angeschlagenen Fußball-Bundesligisten Hertha BSC. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin coach 27.11.2019

Hertha Berlin have turned to former Germany, Bayern Munich and USA coach Jürgen Klinsmann after sacking Ante Covic. The World Cup winner had been set for a seat on the board but Hertha's form has changed their plans.
25.07.2017 ARCHIV - 25.07.2017, Berlin: Klinsmann spricht im Roten Rathaus nach der Festveranstaltung zum 125-jährigen Geburtstag von Hertha BSC. Der frühere Bundestrainer ist einem Medienbericht zufolge ein Kandidat für das Amt des japanischen Fußball-Nationaltrainers. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Jürgen Klinsmann set for new Hertha Berlin role 08.11.2019

Former Bayern Munich and German and US national team coach Jürgen Klinsmann is joining the advisory board of Hertha Berlin. The ex-striker's return to the Bundesliga is being driven by an investor.
+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ 11.02.2017, BayArena, Leverkusen , GER, 1.FBL., Bayer Leverkusen 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt im Bild / picture shows: Niko Kovac Trainer (Eintracht Frankfurt), Foto © nordphoto / Meuter | Verwendung weltweit

Niko Kovac set for Bayern Munich job, according to reports 12.04.2018

Bayern Munich are set to appoint Niko Kovac as their new head coach, according to a report in Germany. Kovac would become the first former Bayern player to coach the club since Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008.
