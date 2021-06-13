Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Jürgen Klinsmann is a former striker and is currently a coach. He coached the German national soccer team in the lead-up to and during the 2006 World Cup and later managed the US men's national soccer team.
Klinsmann, born in 1964, was a very successful striker playing in the top leagues in Germany, Italy and the UK in the 1980s and 90s, before hanging up his boots and moving to the United States. As a player, Klinsmann won both the 1990 World Cup with West Germany and then Euro 96 with Germany. He turned to coaching with Germany ahead of the 2006 World Cup, leading them to a third-place finish at the tournament. As US head coach he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013. In November 2019 he replaced Ante Covic as coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. On February 11, 2020 he announced his resignation from the post via Facebook.
In the penultimate episode of the season, James is joined by the unofficial mayor of Hanover and the official voice of the world's most popular football video game. Together former Hannover 96 legend Steve Cherundolo and renowned commentator Derek Rae discuss German football identity and its relationship with US soccer.
The recriminations from Jürgen Klinsmann's short spell at Hertha Berlin continue. A leaked document has revealed explosive allegations from the former USMNT boss, which Hertha have labeled "disgusting and outrageous."
Jürgen Klinsmann was meant to be the fresh new face of Hertha Berlin. But after just 76 days, he quit, leaving Hertha in a relegation battle. Still, the club president has denied that this plunged Hertha into chaos.
Bayern Munich started 2020 with a crushing victory over Hertha Berlin. Their display bore hallmarks of recent title wins and there were signs that Leon Goretzka and Thiago could solve a thorny midfield issue.
Two new coaches, a record signing and a rich investor, 2019 was a year of change for Hertha. But with Jürgen Klinsmann in charge and rumors about Granit Xhaka and Julian Draxler, they look set to start 2020 with a bang.
It was another thrilling weekend of Bundesliga action. Bayern Munich slipped to a surprise defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen and Jürgen Klinsmann returned to club management but narrowly lost out to Favre's Dortmund.