Jürgen Klinsmann is a former striker and is currently a coach. He coached the German national soccer team in the lead-up to and during the 2006 World Cup and later managed the US men's national soccer team.

Klinsmann, born in 1964, was a very successful striker playing in the top leagues in Germany, Italy and the UK in the 1980s and 90s, before hanging up his boots and moving to the United States. As a player, Klinsmann won both the 1990 World Cup with West Germany and then Euro 96 with Germany. He turned to coaching with Germany ahead of the 2006 World Cup, leading them to a third-place finish at the tournament. As US head coach he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013. In November 2019 he replaced Ante Covic as coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. On February 11, 2020 he announced his resignation from the post via Facebook.